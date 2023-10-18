Gwen Stefani is a real-life Black Swan in must-see feathered mini skirt and fishnets

Gwen Stefani is known not only for her chart-topping singing career but her daring wardrobe choices and her latest look is no exception.

The No Doubt singer, 54, debuted a fabulous new look on the set of The Voice where she is coaching her team through the battles stages. Think a grungy Black Swan look meets workwear and you have Gwen's Dolce and Gabbana look.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani debuts stunning Black Swan look

© Instagram Gwen Stefani rocked the Black Swan look

Gwen wore a scrunchy oversized white shirt with a satin finish featuring a large bow under a black criss-cross corset bodice - the coolest way to dress up a workwear shirt.

It was her Black Swan piece that stole the show. Her super mini skirt was covered in black feathers and an extra sprinkling of showbiz was served by her black fishnet stockings.

© Instagram Gwen wore her iconic red lip

A simple shoe would be way too understated for a fashion icon like Ms Stefani who opted for a diamonte-encrusted black ankle boot with sparkly tassels down the back. In true Gwen style, The Voice coach wore a statement red lip with a satin finish and a neutral cut crease eye look with bold black wing eyeliner.

Adding the finishing touches were pillar box red stiletto nails for the added sense of glamour and a voluminous ponytail in old Hollywood waves.

Fans of the singer wasted no time in darting to the comments section of Gwen's Instagram post showing the look. One user commented: "Shake your feathers fashionista Gwen Stefani", while another wrote: "I love all of your serves from the voice! No one can serve up a look as good as you can."

© Getty Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, John Legend on The Voice, September 2023.

This isn't the first time that the 'Don't Speak' singer has wowed in a monochrome and fishnets look on the set of The Voice. Gwen, who is married to former The Voice coach Blake Shelton, wore a black and white check skater skirt and crop top ensemble with a matching floor-length jacket with the statement tights. The classic red lip also made an appearance on this occasion.

© Getty Gwen is no stranger to a feathered look

The vocalist has also been known to rock feathers on more than one occasion. Gwen debuted a duck egg blue mini dress covered in feathers from her red chair on NBC's hit singing contest and added her characteristic edge with black latex boots.

© Getty Gwen has rocked a ballerina look before

She also rocked a ballerina look but with a softer side in the baby pink feathered dress, she wore on the show with over-the-knee nude patent boots and a ballet bun in her hair. Less Black Swan and more Swan Lake on this one.

When not rocking daring looks on the set of The Voice, the mother-of-three is often found alongside husband and country singer Blake Shelton. The pair met in 2014 on the set of the NBC show and later started dating in 2015. The pair wed in 2021 and have been the picture of love ever since.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake relaxed during Fourth of July celebrations

Gwen took to Instagram this summer to share sweet intimate pictures of the pair relaxing on a boat amidst Fourth of July celebrations. The singer has three children from her previous marriage to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine – and Gwen has shared that Blake is a doting stepfather to her brood.

We wouldn't expect anything less than fabulous from Gwen as a star who keeps the fashion stakes exceedingly high. We can always get behind a black and white outfit paired with a red lip but the added feathers elevate the look to another level. How very Gwen Stefani of her.