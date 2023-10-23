Gwen Stefani airs frustration at marriage compromise with husband Blake

Gwen Stefani revealed the compromise she's made with her husband Blake Shelton as she reminisced about their relationship.

The Voice judges began dating in late 2015 after they both split from their exes within weeks of one another – Blake divorced Miranda Lambert in July, while Stefani and Gavin Rossdale separated in August. Just months later, in February 2016, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

© Pascal Le Segretain Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's first red carpet was the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Looking back to the milestone moment, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker sweetly recalled to People: "I don't know if you can tell in the photo, but this was the beginning of the rest of my life, this night. It was the first date that Blake and I went on out together, into the world, so in love, feeling so excited."

Laughing, she added: "This was the first time Blake and I were ever on the red carpet and probably one of the last because Blake does not like doing a red carpet."

© Getty The country music star has joined Gwen on a handful of red carpets, including the 2020 Grammy Awards

Despite her joke, Blake has joined Gwen on a handful of red carpets since then, including the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, the 2020 Grammy Awards and the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

However, none would be as memorable as their first. Describing her look for their 2016 appearance, Gwen said: "That gown for me really represents just my whole heart and how I was feeling in that moment."

WATCH: Blake Shelton makes tear-jerking speech for Gwen Stefani

The mother-of-three wore a sheer red dress with a poppy pattern on the front and petal trim on the skirt, layered over matching cherry underwear. She carried a small handbag, wore a pop of red lipstick and styled her hair in glamorous Hollywood waves – which she said had been dampened by the rain.

"My hair was perfect before I left. We're talking about Danilo perfect, and it was raining that night, so it still looks pretty in this photo, but it looked like a sculpture.

© Instagram The couple announced their engagement in 2020

The country music singer and the No Doubt songwriter announced their engagement on October 27, 2020 after Blake proposed inside the private chapel at their ranch in Oklahoma.

Gwen posted a photo of the couple kissing as she held her ring to the camera, writing: "Yes please!" Meanwhile, Blake shared the same snap alongside the message: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

They returned to the same chapel, which Blake had built at his home especially for his wife, to exchange vows on July 3, 2021.

The bride looked stunning in two Vera Wang gowns. The first was a strapless frock with a low-cut V-neck and a tulle, high-low skirt and a cutaway back, which she teamed with a veil featuring her and Blake's names and her three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

She then changed into a strapless tulle mini dress with sentimental embellishments for the evening reception.

The designer explained on Instagram: "For the reception, she chose a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand-pieced silk, crystal, and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt.

© Frazer Harrison Gwen is a doting mother to Zuma, Apollo, and Kingston

"The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children."

READ NOW: Amy Robach talks about her ‘true love’ TJ Holmes as couple go on romantic date