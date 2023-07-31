The Age of Adaline actress shares four children with Deadpool star Ryan

Actress Blake Lively has been photographed strolling along a Paris street holding hands with her husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds.

The mother-of-four looked stunning in a white floral midi dress by French label ba&sh, which she wore with a black pinstriped jacket of the same length.

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

Known for her stylish fashion choices, Blake, 35, looked so elegant as she walked hand in hand with her beau, accessorizing with a practical cross-body bag and wearing comfy-looking trainers.

Ryan, 46, looked equally on point, dressed in black trousers, a white T-shirt, and a striped shirt which he wore open. The Deadpool star went for the incognito look with a baseball cap and shades.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in Paris

Mom-of-four Blake shares three daughters with husband Ryan: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three. They announced in February that they had discreetly welcomed their fourth child, whose name is yet to be disclosed.

The former Gossip Girl actress is famed for her iconic gowns at the annual Met Gala held in May, but missed the prestigious event this year due to her mommy duties.

© Gotham Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the red carpet

Blake shared an image of herself pumping breast milk at home, instead of attending the high-profile fashion fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"You will not [see me there],” she revealed at the Tiffany & Co. opening, adding, “But I will be watching.”

© Photo: Getty Images Blake, Ryan and two of their children

Blake and Ryan, who officially started their romance in the fall of 2011 and secretly exchanged vows in September 2012, are adored by fans for their loving and fun relationship.

The couple has previously commented on the fatigue caused by their expanding family. Green Lantern star Ryan humorously remarked that his new Fubo TV series, Bedtime Stories, was inspired by his experience as a father of four.

“The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child,” he posted on Instagram.

We bet Ryan and Blake thoroughly enjoyed their child-free and romantic time together in Paris.