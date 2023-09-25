Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hugh Jackman, 54 leans on Hollywood friends following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, 67

The Deadpool star was married to Deborra-Lee for 27 years

Hugh Jackman
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
In the wake of a surprising separation from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, has been finding solace in the camaraderie of his close friends in the industry, notably his Deadpool 3 co-star, Ryan Reynolds, and the film's director, Shawn Levy.

At 54, the Australian actor seemed to radiate happiness during a convivial meal with his friends, a moment shared on Instagram with the caption: "Three amigos waiting to shoot again," penned by Shawn. 

This image of unity and friendship surfaced just a few days after Hugh and Ryan were spotted sharing a congenial walk in New York, following the public announcement of Hugh’s split with Deborra-Lee.

In a recent post, Hugh also shared a slew of photos, including some smiling selfies, from a walk in nature surrounded by nothing but towering trees and even some forest animals as he enjoyed some alone time solo.

The couple, who shared 27 years of marriage, announced their decision to part ways last week, marking the end of an era. 

In a joint statement acquired by PEOPLE, they expressed their gratitude for the nearly three decades of shared love and companionship: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." 

The statement reflects an evident mutual respect and a commitment to maintaining their family’s unity, which includes their two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

While they journey through this transitional phase, they emphasized the importance of privacy, seeking understanding and respect from the public. 

Hugh was spotted by paparazzi last Saturday, and he openly admitted to the struggle both he and Deborra-Lee are facing due to the separation, referring to it as "a difficult time," while choosing to maintain discretion and refrain from discussing the details of their breakup.

The decision to separate, announced shortly after celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary, contrasted sharply with the loving tribute Hugh posted on Instagram for Deborra-Lee on their anniversary: "I love you Deb... 27 years! I love you so much."

 He praised the life and beautiful family they had created together, lauding her laughter, spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty as incredible gifts, professing his love with heartfelt sincerity.

Beyond their partnership, Hugh and Deborra are parents to two children: 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava. 

LA exes: 5 Hollywood couples who divorced

Brad Pitt wearing a black tuxedo and Angelina Jolie wearing a sparkly dress© Jason LaVeris

1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Known by the legendary portmanteau 'Brangelina', the uber A-listers wed in a French chateau in 2014 some nine years after first becoming entwined on the set of 2005 blockbuster Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Things went south soon after with allegations of abuse surfacing in 2016, the same year Angelina filed for divorce. After seven years of legal wrangling light appeared at the tunnel's end, with the MailOnline reporting in July 2023 that the pair had agreed to a mediation which could resolve their dispute.

2. Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson

Ryan and Scarlett married in 2008 in a secretive ceremony on Vancouver Island. Both actors' stars were firmly in the ascendancy but professional success wasn't conducive to conjugal happiness, and their union was annulled just over two years later with Scarlett subsequently revealing the couple hardly saw each other. 

3. Russell Brand and Katy Perry

The polysyllabic and polyamorous British actor/comedian/presenter met popstar Katy in 2009 during rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards. The following year the pair married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India and all seemed set fair. But with Katy away on her California Dreams tour for most 2011, the couple supposedly determined they had different priorities and Russell filed for divorce - via text message - at the end of that year.

4. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

The couple divorced in 2013 after it emerged Ashton had been unfaithful on the weekend of their sixth anniversary. In 2015 Ashton remarried, this time to his That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis who was five years his junior - a notable change in dynamic from his relationship with Demi who was 15 years his senior.

5. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

The archetypal whirlwind romance, Tom and Katie got engaged after just seven weeks of dating in 2005. The pair didn't muck about and the following year they both welcomed daughter Suri and got married in a Scientologist ceremony in Italy. The marriage lasted for five and half years before Katie filed for divorce.

