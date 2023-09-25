Hugh Jackman, 54 leans on Hollywood friends following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, 67

In the wake of a surprising separation from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, has been finding solace in the camaraderie of his close friends in the industry, notably his Deadpool 3 co-star, Ryan Reynolds, and the film's director, Shawn Levy.

At 54, the Australian actor seemed to radiate happiness during a convivial meal with his friends, a moment shared on Instagram with the caption: "Three amigos waiting to shoot again," penned by Shawn.

This image of unity and friendship surfaced just a few days after Hugh and Ryan were spotted sharing a congenial walk in New York, following the public announcement of Hugh’s split with Deborra-Lee.

In a recent post, Hugh also shared a slew of photos, including some smiling selfies, from a walk in nature surrounded by nothing but towering trees and even some forest animals as he enjoyed some alone time solo.

© Instagram Hugh is supported by Hollywood pals

The couple, who shared 27 years of marriage, announced their decision to part ways last week, marking the end of an era.

In a joint statement acquired by PEOPLE, they expressed their gratitude for the nearly three decades of shared love and companionship: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

© Instagram Hugh enjoys alone time amid his split from wife Deborra-Lee

The statement reflects an evident mutual respect and a commitment to maintaining their family’s unity, which includes their two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

While they journey through this transitional phase, they emphasized the importance of privacy, seeking understanding and respect from the public.

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman enjoy a boy's day out

Hugh was spotted by paparazzi last Saturday, and he openly admitted to the struggle both he and Deborra-Lee are facing due to the separation, referring to it as "a difficult time," while choosing to maintain discretion and refrain from discussing the details of their breakup.

The decision to separate, announced shortly after celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary, contrasted sharply with the loving tribute Hugh posted on Instagram for Deborra-Lee on their anniversary: "I love you Deb... 27 years! I love you so much."

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness were married for 27 years

He praised the life and beautiful family they had created together, lauding her laughter, spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, and loyalty as incredible gifts, professing his love with heartfelt sincerity.

Beyond their partnership, Hugh and Deborra are parents to two children: 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava.