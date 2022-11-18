Blake Lively wows in metallic gown for special date night with Ryan Reynolds Blake honored her husband Ryan at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards

Blake Lively was a vision on Thursday when she wore a stunning metallic gown from Ralph Lauren.

The actress, who is pregnant with her fourth child, wowed fans with the look as she arrived at the 36th American Cinematheque Awards which was honoring her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's love story

The gown, from the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, had sequin detailing, a low V-neck silhouette, and embellished shoulder straps.

Blake accessorized the look with turquoise earrings and rings, and stacked bracelets.

During an emotional speech, Blake praised Ryan's upbringing in Canada for making him the man he is today, adding: "And giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person."

"[Canada] was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him, him," she said.

Blake wowed in the Ralph Lauren gown

"And now I am his home and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it's from across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hardwired to get home," continue Blake.

"If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, superhero suits, tap shoes or clown makeup, daddy always comes home."

Blake and Ryan have been together for ten years, and are parents to three daughters, James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two.

Blake is expecting her fourth baby

In September the pair shared the wonderful news of their fourth baby as Blake walked the red carpet and showed off her baby bump.

The star showed up to the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City, rocking a dazzling mini dress with sequins and beads.

She looked happy and glowing as ever, smiling ear to ear and posing with her hand on her bump.

