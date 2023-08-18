Kristen Bell defends her parenting after revealing that daughters drink non-alcoholic beer

Kristen Bell has hit back at critics who have commented on her parenting style after revealing that she occasionally allows her two daughters, Delta, eight, and Lincoln, nine, to drink non-alcoholic beer while at home.

Chatting to her husband Dax Shepard for his podcast, The Armchair Expert, Kristen explained: "What’s so cute about you to me is that you are so logical and fact-driven and evidence-based — but if people want to be angry about something, they're going to be angry about it. When they have tried to order [non-alcoholic beers] at a restaurant or something, it's because of a very specific connection to you.

"Because first of all, they're educated on addiction and what substances are and how they affect your body and how scary they are and what they can do to you."

Derek added: "If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink NA beer sometimes, that's fine with me. I'm not going to change based on what anybody else says because this is our family and not your business."

Kristen previously opened up about letting her two daughters drink non-alcoholic beer during a visit to the Kelly Clarkson Show, when she explained: "We've been at restaurants where she's said, "Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?" And I'm like, maybe we just keep that for home time. But then I'm sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong. That's your problem."

Kristen's husband Dax is a recovering addict, and she also spoke about how he would occasionally drink non-alcoholic beer while caring for their daughter, Lincoln. "He likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [Lincoln] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset," she explained. "As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck on the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Fans discussed Kristen's parenting detail online, with one person commenting on YouTube: "Alcoholism is often genetic. I wouldn’t get them used to it, but also, my parents let me have a sip of alcoholic beer if I asked throughout my childhood and I’m ok. I thought it was gross, but happy to like be included and trusted or treated as an 'adult' or one of the buddies too. I think everyone should chill." Another person added: "I personally wouldn't do it on principal but a non-alcoholic beer has the same amount of alcohol in it as a kombucha so shrug."

A third person wrote: "If it's not our business, then why is she tellin' everybody? Seriously, keep some things to yourself."