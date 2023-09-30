Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida's legs go on forever in tiny shorts on romantic getaway

Frida Redknapp has been enjoying a romantic Italian getaway with her husband Jamie, and the star showed off her endless legs in a pair of white mini shorts on Friday.

The model shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of the married couple's mini-break to Rome, and Frida looked incredible as she posed in a white fitted T-shirt tucked into the high-waisted shorts.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in Italy

The 38-year-old completed the laid-back look with a pair of white Sketchers trainers and a black crossbody bag, while Jamie opted for a pair of cream shorts and a green T-shirt.

The couple were all smiles for the adorable photos, which saw the pair exploring the city sights and attending the Ryder Cup.

Frida captioned the post: "Rome. Gorgeous city, gorgeous food, gorgeous husband = happy me. And wow what a coincidence that one of the biggest gold tournaments of the year happened to take place at the same time. Joking, I wanted to watch the Ryder Cup as much as him. Heja Åberg!"

Frida and Jamie Redknapp undergo couples workout The Swedish supermodel is a fitness-fanatic

Fans headed straight to the comments to share their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "Beautiful city! As always, you look stunning Frida." Another wrote: "Gorgeous city and you both look gorgeous, have fun!"

"Jamie and Frida you both look fantastic, a truly wonderful couple," a third penned.

© Instagram Frida and Jamie attended the Ryder Cup in Italy

The couple appears to be on a child-free getaway, after welcoming their first child together, Rafael, in November 2022.

Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Jamie, meanwhile, shares Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.