Mariska Hargitay sizzles in plunging red dress alongside dapper husband Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann still look as besotted with each other as they did when they married 19 years ago.

The 'Law & Order: SVU' star, 59, and her actor husband, 56, made a rare public appearance together earlier this week for an important cause – and the actress looked incredible in a head-turning red dress.

Mariska and Peter joined fellow celebrity Ryan Reynolds, 46, at the Revels & Revelations 11 benefit hosted by Bring Change To Mind in support of teen mental health at NYC's City Winery on Monday.

The TV star stood out in her vivid frock, which boasted a low-cut neckline, nipped-in waist, and sweeping sleeves. She wore her brunette tresses in soft waves and kept her accessories simple, with delicate earrings and bracelets adorning her wrists.

Peter, meanwhile, looked dapper in a dark suit with a baby blue shirt and patterned tie. The couple happily posed for photos inside the event, with the 'Younger' star affectionately wrapping his arm around his wife.

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay looked gorgeous in her red dress alongside husband Peter Hermann

The couple was also photographed enjoying drinks with 'Deadpool' star Ryan, and 'Fatal Attraction' actress Glenn Close, 76, while sitting down at a table.

Mariska and Peter celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in August. They married in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004, after just over two years of dating.

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann enjoyed a drink with Ryan Reynolds and Glenn Close

In 2022, Mariska admitted that she knew Peter was 'the one' on their first date. "He asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving, and I said, 'Peter, I would love to but not today," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"And he goes, 'Oh come on it's an hour. It's an hour.' It was so funny; I just couldn't resist so I went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

© Getty Images Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann met on the set of 'Law & Order: SVU'

In 2006, they welcomed their first child together, a son named August, now 17. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya, now 12. Within six months, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew, now 11.

Mariska previously revealed that it was "always part of the plan" for her and Peter to adopt, telling Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give."

© Getty Images Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay with their children, August, Andrew, and Amaya

Speaking about their family in 2018, she told People: "Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me. Together we're just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I've never known anything that was more right."

She added: "The thing that's made me a better parent is my kids, because they taught me to really listen. My husband is my North Star, and my kids are my teachers."

