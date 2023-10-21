Carol Vorderman, 62, displays phenomenal curves as she wows in skintight outfit

Carol Vorderman always knows how to rock a stunning look and on Saturday, she pulled off one of her best to date as she stunned in a daring skintight outfit ahead of her BBC Radio Wales show.

The star looked simply ravishing in the ensemble as she captured several sunny selfies that showed off the design of her look. The outfit was cinched in at the waist and fastened down the middle with metal buttons, with Carol opting to leave the top two around her neck unbuttoned. The first snap also showed off her stunning home wardrobe lined with plenty of trainers and more daring clothing.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman wows fans in figure-hugging leather dress

Carol opted for a natural look when it came to her makeup, and styled her blonde hair into waves as she took dozens of selfies for her fanbase.

In her caption, she penned: "It's Saturday. Time for our radio show today. @joancollinsdbe is our star guest from 1pm. And the wonderful @johnnypartridgecooks who plays Christian in @bbceastenders...our star guest from 12 noon...

© Instagram Carol showed off her curves in the daring look

"So for YOUR SHOUTOUT on the show, tell me this: Who is YOUR favourite soap character... and why and what do you remember especially? Make us laugh, make us cry....jusy tell me...cos I'm nosy. Tune in BBC Radio Wales from 1130-2pm on @bbcsounds."

Carol received plenty of messages from her followers, as one said: "Wow you look amazing," and a second posted: "Mmmmm such beauty," while a third commented: "Gorgeous lady with a lovely body."

© Instagram Carol always has the best outfits

A fourth complimented: "Breathtakingly gorgeous," and a fifth called the glamorous presenter a "stunning young woman" while plenty of others posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

The 62-year-old is known for her daring fashion sense and she chose a stunning outfit for when she appeared on Have I Got News For You earlier in the month. She styled out a skintight shirt with an animal-print pattern, that showed off all of her curves, teamed with a sleek pair of black trousers.

© Instagram Carol wore a stunning outfit for her Have I Got News For You appearance

Carol shared plenty of photos of herself posing alongside co-stars Paul Merton, Ian Hislop and Victoria Coren Mitchell, and a snap that was taken on set with comedian Ignacio Lopez in view.

She wore her beach-blonde locks loose allowing them to flow down her shoulders and she accessorised with a beautiful pair of triple hoop earrings that she showed off in a fun clip.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock We love Carol's stunning looks

In her caption, she shared: "HAVE I GOT NEWS FOR YOU @haveigotnews. Tonight @bbcone 9pm. On #TeamPaul tonight. @victoriacorenmitchell hosting....she's incredible. The usual suspects, Ian and Paul. And first time guest and he's very very funny. Half Spanish and half Welsh Ignacio @comedylopez. Let's just say there was a less than celebratory discussion of the Tory Party Conference."

