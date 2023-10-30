Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in low-cut dress on 'date night' with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, both gracefully aging in their early 50s, took the Los Angeles nightlife by storm last Saturday. They were out celebrating the 40th birthday of their close friend, Australian model and actress, Pia Miller.

Dazzling in a gleaming green satin dress, Jennifer, 54, showcased her timeless beauty and iconic curves.

Before stepping out for Pia's bash, the Waiting for Tonight singer treated her fans to a few snapshots of her enchanting evening ensemble on social media.

With a caption reading, “Date Night," accompanied by a white heart emoji, it was clear she was eagerly looking forward to the evening.

The bond between Jennifer and Pia isn't new. Pia, a former Home and Away actress, and her husband Patrick Whitesell, the chairman of Endeavor Talent Agency, share a close relationship with Jennifer and Ben.

© Instagram Jennifer looked incredible in green low-cut dress

They were notable attendees at the power couple's 2022 nuptials. As the night unfolded, Jennifer seemed to be in her element, later sharing a video of herself dancing spiritedly with a pair of palm fronds in hand.

"When your song comes on and you're next to a plant...waiting for Date night. #WaitingForTonight," she captioned the playful video, her long honey-hued hair swaying, reminiscent of one of her music videos.

© Instagram Jennifer's dress showcased her curves perfectly

While Jennifer channeled her inner diva, Ben complemented her perfectly. Opting for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, he looked every bit the dashing gentleman.

The couple's appearance at the party wasn't the only buzz-worthy news of the week. Recent reports highlighted Jennifer's successful sale of her Bel Air mansion in California.

Nine months after it was listed, the magnificent property, which was Jennifer's residence prior to her union with Ben, found a new owner.

Despite initially pricing the mansion at $42.5 million in February, the final deal was sealed at a record-breaking $34 million, according to TMZ sources. It's worth noting that Jennifer had acquired this architectural marvel, complete with a 100-seat outdoor amphitheater, for $28 million back in 2016.

© Getty Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez

Ben, on the other hand, had also made headlines for parting ways with his 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom Pacific Palisades estate around the time he exchanged vows with Jennifer. Not ones to compromise on their living standards, the couple recently secured a $20 million mortgage on a lavish Beverly Hills mansion, a property they had previously bought outright for an astounding $60.85 million.

Jennifer's former Bel Air abode was nothing short of a dream. Situated on a sprawling eight-acre expanse, it once belonged to actor Sela Ward and her entrepreneur husband, Howard Sherman.

The estate boasts of features like a private lake, sandy beach, a state-of-the-art indoor movie theater, an infinity-edge pool, a well-equipped gym, and a whopping 13 bathrooms. Covering an impressive estimated area of 14,000 square feet, it exemplifies luxury and opulence.