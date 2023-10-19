Cher opens doors to private home in new video and it's a total wonderland

Cher, 77, has delighted her fans with a very exciting announcement – she's releasing a Christmas album!

To promote her festive music launch, Cher has shared a new video to her 2.6 million followers and it's also given us a chance to glimpse inside her impressive megamansion.

The Believe singer is seen sitting on a luxurious beige sofa with a Christmas wonderland behind her complete with Christmas tree and twinkling lights. Watch the magical clip below…

WATCH: See Cher's home with winter wonderland makeover

Did you spot the giant display of red roses by the door? And the decked out fireplace in the background?

Fans adored the music news and many took to the comments section to share their love. "Love all of this and you! So excited for this album! About to be played on repeat!" and: "Can’t wait!! Miss your spirit," were among the comments left by fans.

Cher is releasing a festive album

It's not known which property Cher has chosen to film in, but she is in the midst of selling her Malibu mansion. She has recently dropped the price in order to try and secure a buyer. Originally her home was listed for $85 million, and now it is on the market for $75 million.

The star first attempted to sell it in 2009 for $45 million but took it off the market when it didn't go.

© Getty Images Cher's Malibu home that's for sale

Dirt has revealed it is a seven-bedroom property on a 13,200 square foot estate. Photographs from above reveal the home has a large pool outside with arches leading into the home. There's also a tennis court on site and plenty of beautiful palm trees.

Her upcoming house sale will definitely get the singer a profit though as she originally bought it for just $2.95 million!

Who is Cher's partner Alexander "A.E." Edwards?

© Getty Alexander Edwards and Cher were pictured together in Paris

Cher found love with the music executive Alexander, 37, last year, and she's given a rare insight into their relationship while speaking to PEOPLE magazine.

The Burlesque actress opened up about her surprise over finding love again, and the 'shocking' way it first happened.

© Getty The couple are very smitten

She said the two met "for about 15 minutes," and a mutual friend subsequently gave him her number, of which Cher admitted: "It was really shocking," explaining: "Because people just don’t give out my number."

Plus, she said: "I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text,'" before admitting: "So I did what I said not to do!"

She went on to say: "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun… What I learned is that it's never too late."