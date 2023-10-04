Christina Aguilera gets fans talking as she models skintight red-hot look

Christina Aguilera isn't just a talented singer and songwriter, but the 'Genie in the Bottle' hitmaker also has her own perfume range and during the week, she promoted one of its latest products in a stunning outfit.

As you can see in the clip below, Christina looked divine in a skintight, red-hot look as she showed off all of her stunning curves. The outfit was otherwordly on the star, further heightened by a crew who blew wind across her, giving her an ethereal look as she posed for the advertisement. The plunging cut-out ensemble was completed by a chunky chain necklace and a stunning face of makeup rocked by the singer.

Her red outfit wasn't the only look that Christina rocked for the video, as she also looked ravishing in another skintight look, this time in black. Her outfit showed off her gorgeous physique as she posed with its hood up, controlling her long blonde locks that had previously freely blown around.

Referencing one of her most iconic songs, Christina said: "Xtina in a bottle," in her caption alongside a kiss emoji.

Fans were sent into overdrive by the eye-catching video, as one enthused: "Queen of eternal youth and beauty," while a second shared: "Forever young and beautiful Miss Xtina," and a third added: "Queen doing queen things," while dozens of fans were left speechless by the dazzling display.

Christina has long wowed us with her never-ending ward robe of dreamy outfits, and the singer stole the show last month as she posed in a beautiful velvet dress as she hosted the Climate Reality Project soirée in her Beverly Hills mansion.

Slipping into a beautiful Vivienne Westwood creation, Christina looked every inch the pop princess in yellow velvet for the all-important occasion. In a video, which she captioned "Lady of the Manor," the Ain't No Other Man hitmaker strutted through her $10 million home's epic foyer, bar area and living room, looking drop dead gorgeous.

The curve-enhancing gold dress featured a square neckline with ruching on the bodice and a floor-length cut hugging the star's petite frame. Christina matched the dazzling crystals on her designer dress to her statement silver heels and draped a black satin robe over her shoulders for added glamour.

The blonde bombshell's platinum locks were styled in bouncy, Hollywood curls while a sweep of glittery green eyeshadow and a glossy lip gave her look some added drama. She also revealed pocket detail on the back of the dress as she posed in front of some quirky artwork at the family home she shares with her partner and her two children Max and Summer.

Eco warrior Christina took to her Instagram account to detail why the event was so close to her heart, explaining: "This week, Matt and I had the incredible honor of hosting a Climate Reality Project event at our home and it was truly a magical night.

"First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the man who started it all, @algore. Thank you, Al, for your tireless dedication to raising awareness about climate change and for inspiring us all to take action. Your commitment to this cause is truly remarkable, and I'm proud to be a part of it. Throughout the evening, we discussed the urgent need to address climate change, the steps we can all take to make a difference, and the power of collective action.

"Together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come. Let’s keep the conversation going, stay informing and take action to protect our planet. Click the link in my bio to learn more about the amazing work @climatereality has done and how you can join the movement."