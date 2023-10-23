Heidi Klum slips into bodycon dress and it's a psychedelic delight

You can always count on Heidi Klum, 51, to serve up winning fashion looks, and when she stepped out on Sunday, the blonde-haired beauty turned the sidewalk into her catwalk.

The model slipped into a cobalt blue bodycon dress with an eye-catching psychedelic pattern on and it showcased her killer figure impeccably.

The star teamed her slinky number with black stiletto courts, a khaki green handbag and oversized sunglasses. Heidi left her tresses down with her bouncy waves resting on her shoulders.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi Klum looked beautiful for Sunday's appearance

Flashing her megawatt smile for the cameras, the America's Got Talent star looked relaxed and happy for her Sunday outing.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi smiled for the cameras

Last week, red was the color of choice for Heidi and she stepped out in a striking blazer dress for AGT filming.

The fire truck dress was perfectly complemented with matching heels, sunglasses and bag for a total tonal look.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi Klum's killer look last week

Heidi was seen alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel for the work commitment.

No doubt we'll see the star looking a little different very soon as her annual Halloween party is approaching. Heidi always pulls out all of the stops when it comes to her costumes, and her extravagant looks have included Lady Godiva (arriving on a real horse), Cleopatra and even a human body with her 'muscles' on show.

See Heidi Klum's best Halloween looks

© Getty Heidi Klum riding a horse dressed as Lady Godiva

The star rocked a very creepy outfit

Heidi loves dressing up

So what's Heidi planning for this year? Well, it's still a secret, but speaking to the Daily Mail, she jokingly said, "I have had sleepless nights over it. You know me."

Heidi Klum's personal life

© Getty Heidi and her look-a-like model daughter

Heidi is currently married to 33-year-old husband Tom Kaulitz and the couple had a secret Capri wedding in 2019.

Heidi divorced singer Seal in 2014 and before this, Heidi married stylist Ric Pipino in 1997, before divorcing in 2002.

Heidi has one daughter, Leni, 19. The model is very supportive of her offspring following in her footsteps, carving out her own modelling career. The pair even appeared together for a lingerie photoshoot for Intimissimi.