Kelly Clarkson reveals embarrassing wardrobe malfunction involving skintight leather pants

Halloween seems to be the time for confessions, and Kelly Clarkson is leaning into that spirit with a new behind-the-scenes outtake from her talk show.

The TV host and singer, 41, welcomed RHOBH star Kyle Richards to the Halloween episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed their discomfort with their respective costumes.

While Kelly was dressed as a vampire with large fans, Kyle wore a skintight leather catsuit, and the prospect of ripping leather reminded Kelly of a past wardrobe malfunction of her own. Catch the revelation in the video below…

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson relives an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during the filming of a music video

The inaugural American Idol champ sympathized with Kyle's pain and shared her own embarrassing incident with skintight leather pants on the set of one of her music videos.

She recalled wearing the outfit as she filmed the "Since U Been Gone" video and, upon following director Alex de Rakoff's directions for a dance move, her pants instantly ripped.

"And I was commando," she added to further establish how drastic the situation was, although commented that she was able to laugh at the situation.

Fans left the comments section of the clip on social media with praise for the duo's costumes, with responses like: "'And I was commando!' Story of my life. That 'Since U Been Gone' story will live in my mind rent free! National treasure Kelly Brianne, everybody!" and: "Kelly looks FANTASTIC in this costume. Slayyyyyyyyyy you beautiful Queen!!!" as well as: "OMG We need weekly outtakes."

The video, which was released in November 2004, featured Kelly as a jilted girlfriend taking out her anger by trashing her ex-boyfriend's apartment, intercut with scenes of her performing at a sold out concert.

© Getty Images The track and its accompanying parent album won Kelly her first two Grammys

The video helped create a lasting legacy for the song, which was released as a single the same day. The following month, "Since U Been Gone" entered the Billboard Hot 100 and by April 2005, it had peaked at number two.

The song was her fourth top-ten hit since her American Idol win three years prior, and became one of the biggest radio hits of the 2000s. It also became her biggest global success until "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" took that title in 2012.

© Getty Images The song has since become a pop-rock classic and a staple in Kelly's discography

Critically, the track received positive reviews and has since garnered retrospective acclaim, ranking at 93 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and deemed by Billboard to be the 5th greatest pop song of all time.

"Since U Been Gone" won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2006 (with parent album Breakaway winning Best Pop Vocal Album), and the music video itself won Best Female Video and Best Pop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kelly's first major awards showing in her two-decade career.

© Getty Images Kelly was serenaded on The Voice with the song back in 2021

In fact, in 2021, to commemorate the song's 17th anniversary, the audience of The Voice performed a karaoke version of the song for Kelly when she was a coach.

