Claudia Winkleman's Zara thigh-split dress sparks major reaction amongst Strictly stars

Strictly Come Dancing's glamorous host Claudia Winkleman couldn't have looked more elegant as she co-presented Saturday night's show in a two-tone satin dress from Zara.

The raven-haired BBC star twirled onto the dancefloor beside her co-host, Tess Daly, rocking the high street label's £149 Corsetry-Inspired Dress. Embodying ballerina beauty, Claudia's ivory corset bodice was strapless and waist-cinching, highlighting her feminine frame.

The dress cascaded into an asymmetrical skirt, complete with a daring thigh-split for added drama. The star slipped into a pair of killer two-tone heels to match her luxe look, accessorising with several layers of jewellery adorned on her wrists and neck.

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman defied expectations in a corset dress from Zara

Claudia's beloved stylist Sinead McKeefry was the mastermind behind her fabulous black-and-white look, adding yet another immaculate ensemble to the Strictly star's style file.

Strictly fans and stars alike couldn't help but swoon over the mother-of-one's sharp tailored attire. "Adore this look!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "You looked absolutely FIRE this evening Claudia."

© Instagram Claudia shared a behind-the-scenes snap from Saturday night's show

Even former Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley chimed in with the praise, commenting "Yes actually," followed by a clapping emoji underneath the presenter's photo.

Claudia's ultra-elegant appearance comes a week after the star, 51, made a major departure from her unofficial all-black uniform, slipping into a preppy white dress from royal-favourite brand, Self-Portrait.

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman looked fabulous in a bejewelled Self-Portrait dress

The white tweed outfit quickly caught the attention of fans, who made a point to welcome the "nice change" from Claudia's signature monochrome wardrobe.

© Instagram Claudia and Tess often coordinate their Strictly looks

Saturday night's show saw West End star Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin top the leaderboard with their near-perfect score, folllowed by Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on 37 and Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington on 34.

BBC presenter Angela's steamy Argentine Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor marked the first of the series, and also saw the 79-year-old star get her highest scores of the season.

© Guy Levy Angela and Kai performed the first Argentine Tango of the series

It left judge Craig Revel Horwood claiming Angela "put the rip in Rippon", while head judge Shirley Ballas also praised the newsreader's sensuality and chemistry with Kai.