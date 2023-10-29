Tess Daly looks devilish in glittering thigh-split mini dress

As Halloween week arrived in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night, host Tess Daly defied expectations in a devil red mini dress and glittering scarlet heels.
The BBC presenter, 54, couldn't have rocked a more glamorous ensemble as she co-hosted the sixth week of the competition beside Claudia Winkleman, 51.
A lady in red in a sequin number from Karen Millen, Tess' statement mini dress featured an asymmetrical skirt adorned with a daring thigh-split and a fringed hemline. Her feminine silhouette looked incredible in the fitted number, which she paired with whimsical ruby slippers from Dune.
The mother-of-two wore her icy blonde hair in a sleek, straightened style, amping up the glamour of her look with a classic red lip and feline winged eyeliner.
"It’s spooky season on @bbcstrictly," penned the star, which sparked a flurry of comments from Strictly fans.
"Another gorgeous dress Tess, I love it," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Red is definitely your colour." A third added: "You look stunning Tess, what a dress!"
Tess has stylist James Yardley to thank for her enchanting cherry-red Halloween look. James, who has been the sartorial mastermind behind Tess' Strictly wardrobe since 2016, told Yahoo! that preparation for the presenter's on-screen style begins months before the show airs.
While it may seem like presenting duo Tess and Claudia always look perfectly paired, James revealed that their stylist process couldn't be more different.
"Tess and Claudia are very different women, they don’t dress the same, so Sinead McKeefry (Claudia's stylist) and I don’t really co-ordinate. We do check that no one’s wearing the same thing across the board, from judges to the presenters, to make sure there’s no overlap."
James added: "’I've never really known anyone like Tess who has such a love for clothes and she enjoys trying things on. We know what works and what doesn’t."