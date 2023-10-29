Tess Daly looks devilish in glittering thigh-split mini dress

As Halloween week arrived in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom on Saturday night, host Tess Daly defied expectations in a devil red mini dress and glittering scarlet heels.

The BBC presenter, 54, couldn't have rocked a more glamorous ensemble as she co-hosted the sixth week of the competition beside Claudia Winkleman, 51.

A lady in red in a sequin number from Karen Millen, Tess' statement mini dress featured an asymmetrical skirt adorned with a daring thigh-split and a fringed hemline. Her feminine silhouette looked incredible in the fitted number, which she paired with whimsical ruby slippers from Dune.

© Instagram Tess looked electrifying in her glittering red dress from Karen Millen

The mother-of-two wore her icy blonde hair in a sleek, straightened style, amping up the glamour of her look with a classic red lip and feline winged eyeliner.

"It’s spooky season on @bbcstrictly," penned the star, which sparked a flurry of comments from Strictly fans.

"Another gorgeous dress Tess, I love it," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Red is definitely your colour." A third added: "You look stunning Tess, what a dress!"

© Instagram The BBC host shared behind-the-scenes snaps from a spooktacular Strictly special

Tess has stylist James Yardley to thank for her enchanting cherry-red Halloween look. James, who has been the sartorial mastermind behind Tess' Strictly wardrobe since 2016, told Yahoo! that preparation for the presenter's on-screen style begins months before the show airs.

© Instagram Last week, Tess looked gorgeous in a pink satin dress

While it may seem like presenting duo Tess and Claudia always look perfectly paired, James revealed that their stylist process couldn't be more different.

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's style rules

"Tess and Claudia are very different women, they don’t dress the same, so Sinead McKeefry (Claudia's stylist) and I don’t really co-ordinate. We do check that no one’s wearing the same thing across the board, from judges to the presenters, to make sure there’s no overlap."

James added: "’I've never really known anyone like Tess who has such a love for clothes and she enjoys trying things on. We know what works and what doesn’t."