Pregnant Oti Mabuse shows off her endless legs in cut-out mini dress

Oti Mabuse wowed fans in a black mini dress and heeled boots as she appeared on Big Brother Late & Live on Friday.

The professional dancer, who announced her pregnancy in August, looked so glam in the all-black ensemble for the Big Brother aftershow.

© Instagram Oti looked so stylish in the cut-out dress

Oti's black mini dress featured a wrap design with cut-out detailing across the front, and the star completed the look with a pair of matching black heeled ankle boots.

Opting for minimal accessories, the 33-year-old let the dress steal the show as she scraped her hair back into a high ponytail with long extensions, choosing a soft makeup look consisting of a pair of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush and a glossy lip to finish.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of stunning snaps, the former Strictly star captioned the post: "That flew by really quickly @bbuk Live! Grew up watching the show in South Africa, now I'm loving it here in the UK. Genuinely proud of Aj Odudu she's smashing this role and the show like the boss she is!"

Fans were quick to have their say on the mother-to-be's post, with one follower writing: "You look amazing!" While another added: "QUEEN!"

Oti and her husband Marius Lupure announced their pregnancy on Instagram in August. Oti shared a sweet video to break the exciting news with the caption: "Breaking the news to family and friends. Living in a different country as a couple means you don't have a family around to break the news face to face to.

"And most often friends become family. We are so extremely lucky with our group of friends *disclaimer* this isn't all of them, not enough video space [laughing emoji] but we kept our circle really tight, full of positive energy, laughter and joy. Because that first and secondly trimester can be super challenging. Really grateful."

The pair, who married in 2014, were inundated with support following the news, with thousands of fans commenting their congratulations on the post.

Judi Love wrote: "Just joyful and beautiful. So happy for you both. Tears of joy." While Alesha Dixon added: "Congratulations angel girl!"