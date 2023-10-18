Oti Mabuse shows off growing baby bump in flaming skin-tight dress - and wait 'til you see her gorgeous hair

Former Strictly professional Oti Mabuse resembled a goddess on Tuesday as she stepped out in London for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

For the glitzy event, the talent show judge, who is pregnant with her first child, donned a skin-tight maxi dress in a striking paprika hue which perfectly accentuated her growing bump.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse shows off blossoming bump in gorgeous powder blue dress

As for accessories, the mother-to-be elevated her outfit with a pair of pointed silver heels and a dazzling gold bangle. Perfection!

Oti, 33, looked positively radiant in photos shared to Instagram to mark the special evening. She styled her gorgeous hair into spiralling ringlets and opted for a perfectly blended palette of makeup featuring pops of champagne highlighter and a glossy mocha-hued lipstick.

© Instagram The former Strictly star looked positively radiant

"Excited for the @glamouruk #glamourwoty2023 [heart emoji] let's go ladies…," Oti noted in her caption.

Blown away by her glamorous transformation, Oti's legion of followers raced to heap praise on the talent show judge.

One gushed: "Absolute GODDESSSSS," while another chimed in: "Look at that beautiful bump. You are glowing."

© Shutterstock Oti looked flawless at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

A third added: "Woooowww Oti the hair," and a fourth wrote: "Beautiful pic and amazing hair – stunning."

Oti turned heads on the red carpet alongside the great and good of the showbiz world. The evening, hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, was a true celebration of female excellence, highlighting the diverse talents and accomplishments of women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

© Instagram The TV star struck a bold pose

Also leading the glamour at the annual awards ceremony were the likes of Rochelle Humes, Barbie star America Ferrera, Lena Dunham and Lioness Alessia Russo.

Oti, who is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure, announced her joyous baby news back in August.

In her sweet Instagram announcement, the dancer penned: "Our 'yes' year is getting better and better and so is our little family. We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news.

"This is new for us, scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever asked for."

© Getty Images Oti is expecting her first child with husband Marius Iepure

She went on to say: "We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can't wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus Leo it's been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over, but we have learnt a lot along the way… Christmas is about to get even louder #babyontheway #firstborn #bundleofjoy."

The duo, who said "I do" back in 2014, were inundated with support in the comments section of their post.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2014

TV star Judi Love wrote: "Just joyful and beautiful. So happy for you both. Tears of joy," while BGT judge Alesha Dixon added: "Congratulations angel girl!"

Fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara added: "Aghhhhhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I cannot wait for the two of you to become parents! It's the most incredible feeling!" and a fourth sweetly wrote: "Yes yes yes!! SO SO happy for you both."