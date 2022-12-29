Joan Collins looks sensational as she dons leopard print swimsuit for huge celebration The Benidorm star hit the pool for her big celebration

Joan Collins never ages and she proved that on Thursday when the glamorous Hollywood star slipped into a swimsuit to mark a major achievement.

Posing alongside her husband, Percy, Joan shared with her fans the exciting news that she had reached 300,000 followers on her Instagram page. To mark the news, she shared a photo of her and Percy in the pool together and she looked sensational in her striking leopard-print swimsuit, while her husband wrapped his arm around her.

Joan also wore a large sunhat, pair of sunglasses and a striking drop necklace that touched the top of her one-piece.

In a caption, she shared: "We are #celebrating reaching 300k #followers on #instagram - #thankyou to all my followers and to @lucabricusse for the #photos."

Fans applauded her in the comments, with one saying: "Joan is a marvel," while another shared: "Joan Collins poolside is classic and timeless and will always bring in new followers."

A third added: "A beautiful photo! Congratulations to 300k followers," and a fourth penned: "One of my favorites of all time. Joan, you look fabulous! God bless."

Joan and her husband marked the occasion in the pool

And with 2023 nearly upon us, many also made sure to wish the Royals star a happy new year.

Joan's fashion always astounds her fans and earlier this year she drove them wild as she shared a stunning snapshot of her posing in a plunging red and black lace bodice, teamed with a military cap and a fur coat.

Joan looks fabulous in the throwback image and understandably her followers went wild for the post.

The image shows her in character as Fontaine Khaled in the 1979 movie The B**ch – based on the novel by Joan's late sister Jackie Collins.

