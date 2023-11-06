Heidi Klum, 50, shows off amazing figure in pretty sunflower bikini

Model Heidi Klum looked incredible in her latest Instagram Stories videos, showing off her enviable figure in a stunning floral bikini.

The mother-of-four shared the clips on Sunday and it looks like the former Victoria's Secret Angel was enjoying the sun as she walked across a garden in a sunflower-print bikini top and some camo shorts.

WATCH: Heidi Klum wows in pretty sunflower bikini

Heidi also shared a fun clip with her husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 34, adding some cute cat ears and noses onto the screen as the couple relaxed together.



In another shot, the America’s Got Talent judge zoomed in on the scar on her leg which she got from a recent fall while filming the show, which looked to be healing well.

© Instagram Heidi Klum looked stunning in her floral swimwear

Heidi’s latest posts come after the star wowed fans with another legendary Halloween costume.

The iconic model throws the party of all Halloween parties each year and this year, in 2023, she threw a bash at Marquee, an upscale nightclub located in the heart of New York City.

© WWD Heidi Klum at her 22nd Annual Halloween Party held at the Marquee

Obviously, Heidi dressed as a fabulous peacock surrounded by dancers creating the illusion of the peacock's sprawling, vibrant train. Alongside the model was her husband who came as a giant egg and his twin brother – the rainbow unicorn.

Heidi had teased her costume, telling Today.com that it was "very, very big and very colorful”. It took six hours for Heidi to transform into the majestic bird.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Leni Klum posed with her elaborately dressed family, including mom Heidi Klum

The star’s past looks have included a biomechanical alien robot and the werewolf from Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' video.

Heidi is known for her fabulous outfits, and in a recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she wore a black plunging strapless bodysuit, pairing it with a Gothic black mini skirt covered in feathers.

The glamorous mother added a pair of black stilettos with asymmetrical feather details - some at the toe on one foot, and around the ankle on the other.

© NBC Heidi Klum nailed the Black Swan aesthetic

Heidi’s daughter Leni Klum, 19, is following in her mother’s footsteps, also embarking on a modelling career and is the double of her beautiful supermodel mom.

Leni is Heidi's oldest of her four kids who she shares with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who she briefly dated in 2002. She also shares sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 16, plus daughter Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal, who she was married to from 2005 to 2014.