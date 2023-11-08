Gwen Stefani is just like a Barbie doll in dramatic transformation we didn't see coming - video

Gwen Stefani can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion choices for this season of The Voice, and she proved that during the week as she unveiled her latest outfit - and it was quite the dramatic trasformation.

Gwen was truly a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world as she strutted around backstage in an all-pink look that would make Margot Robbie blush. As you can see in the clip below, the star wore a jacket and matching tie alongside a white shirt that doubled as a mini-skirt. This was paired with a daring set of fishnet tights and an incredible pair of boots that were modeled after a shark! Gwen's blonde hair added to the Barbiecore aesthetic that she was going for as she struck poses with her co-stars, including John Legend.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani is just like a Barbie doll in daring transformation

In her caption, the 54-year-old teased: "Who is ready for the FIRST night of #teamgwen knockouts?!" finishing her post off with a pink heart emoji, and her followers were quick to rave about her style.

One penned: "I still can't figure out how she can wear fish net and make it look classy, where I am hit up by undercover cops! Lol," while a second added: "Gwen is living her Barbie life. Those nails are everything."

© Instagram Gwen was just like a Barbie doll in her latest look

A third enthused: "BARBIE!!!! ALSO THOSE SHOES WOAH AND HAIR WOW AND MAKEUP?!?! INCREDIBLE!!!!!" while a fourth commented: "Yes ready! Fashion Icon, Niall [Horan] was so cute wearing her pink jacket," and a fifth wrote: "What pretty in pink means ."

Gwen has been showcasing her fierce style throughout this latest season of The Voice and last month she shared a fun clip where her and fellow judge Niall Horan were in "battle". The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker looked absolutely incredible as she styled out a white shirt with black leather braces, alongside a tiny mini-skirt that showed off her toned and never-ending legs.

© Instagram Gwen posed with her fellow judges

The outfit was finished off with a pair of small boots that further highlighted her gorgeous legs. Her stylish blond hair was styled into her signature ponytail and she wore a bright-red lipstick.

Niall had gone for a more casual outfit for his latest outing on the popular singing competition, wearing a pair of denim jeans, alongside a white shirt and a beige gilet.

Gwen is a fan favorite on The Voice

Gwen's millions of followers were quick to react as one enthused: "Gwen is the reason we watch. She's so cool," and a second added: "Y'all look like you're having fun," and a third commented: "Gwen makes the show! She is so likeable and just so genuine!"

DISCOVER: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's insane combined net worth compared with remaining The Voice coaches – who's on top?

PHOTO: Gwen Stefani’s son Apollo, 9, surprises fans with identical look to stepdad Blake Shelton

Gwen has been a judge on the show since its seventh season, on an on-off basis, and the program will always hold a special place in her heart, as it's where she met her husband, Blake Shelton.