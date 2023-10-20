Gwen Stefani’s son Apollo, 9, surprises fans with identical look to stepdad Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and her family celebrated together on Thursday when she was presented with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer, 54, who is married to Blake Shelton, was accompanied by her husband and three children: 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and nine-year-old Apollo, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen’s sons looked so smart all dressed up in their suits for the event, and the No Doubt frontwoman’s social media fans couldn’t believe how much the boys take after their stepdad Blake with their fashion choices.

In particular, the Just A Girl songstress’ youngest son Apollo was wearing an outfit almost identical to Blake’s. The Voice judge and Apollo both wore a black blazer, blue jeans and brown cowboy-style boots.

© Getty Images Gwen Stefani, her husband Blake Shelton and family members pose next to her Hollywood Walk of Fame

One of Gwen’s Instagram followers noticed: “I love that Apollo dresses like Blake, that’s cute,” and another penned: “I love how the smallest of her kids likes to dress up like a cowboy.”

A third fan analysed the brothers, writing: “[Her] oldest son looks just like his father, but the other two children look like Blake's children. The youngest is dressed like Blake. They are adorable.”

Another said: “I know the boys are Gavin’s but they could totally pass for Blake's kids. They all look just like him. It's crazy.”

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale at the star ceremony

However, some followers were team Gavin, as one replied: “No way...King is channelling his inner Gavin today... Gavin has done a great job with them... they will always be the Rossdale boys.”

Gavin is the lead singer of rock band Bush and is also the father of model Daisy Lowe, who he shares with her mother Pearl Lowe.

© Getty Images Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani

Blake paid tribute to Gwen at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, telling crowds that his wife is the best mom she could be to her three loving sons, who proudly watched from the sidelines.

© Getty Images Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in this world," he said of their first ever interaction on The Voice. "That was her number one job. And now standing here, almost ten years later, after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life."

He continued: "What makes me happiest for Gwen, though, is that this all started with a song she wrote. Songwriting is her favorite thing to do. And she happens to be exceptionally talented at it."