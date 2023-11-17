Gwen Stefani shows off flawless physique in curve-hugging seuqin outfit

Gwen Stefani has had a busy scehdule with The Voice and a performance at APEC 2023, otherwise known as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, which aims to promote free trade across the Asia-Pacific regions.

For the performance, which took place in San Francisco, Gwen absolutely bedazzled attendees in a daring sequin top that showed off her flawless physique. The figure-hugging top showed off all of her curves and it was paired perfectly with a pair of pants that had a glittery effect splattered across the bottoms.

The 54-year-old singer looked magical in photos shared in the event as she wore her blonde hair in her signature ponytail style, with a full face of makeup, including a bright red lip and mesmerizing eyeshadow.

Gwen has been owning the fashion game on The Voice over the past few weeks, and she blew fans away last week when she borrowed a look straight out of the summer hit, Barbie.

© Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock Gwen shimmered in the stunning outfit

The star wore a jacket and matching tie alongside a white shirt that doubled as a mini-skirt. This was paired with a daring set of fishnet tights and an incredible pair of boots that were modeled after a shark!

Gwen's blonde hair added to the Barbiecore aesthetic that she was going for as she struck poses with her co-stars, including John Legend.

© Justin Tafoya/U S Department of State/UPI/Shutterstock The outfit showed off Gwen's stunning figure

In her caption, Gwen teased: "Who is ready for the FIRST night of #teamgwen knockouts?!" finishing her post off with a pink heart emoji, and her followers were quick to rave about her style.

One penned: "I still can't figure out how she can wear fish net and make it look classy, where I am hit up by undercover cops! Lol," while a second added: "Gwen is living her Barbie life. Those nails are everything."

© Instagram Gwen has been owning the fashion scene over the past few weeks

A third enthused: "BARBIE!!!! ALSO THOSE SHOES WOAH AND HAIR WOW AND MAKEUP?!?! INCREDIBLE!!!!!" while a fourth commented: "Yes ready! Fashion Icon, Niall [Horan] was so cute wearing her pink jacket," and a fifth wrote: "What pretty in pink means."

In another instance, the hitmaker looked absolutely incredible as she styled out a white shirt with black leather braces, alongside a tiny mini-skirt that showed off her toned and never-ending legs.

© James Devaney Sequins are a favorite of the star

The outfit was finished off with a pair of small boots that further highlighted her gorgeous legs. Her stylish blond hair was styled into her signature ponytail and she wore a bright-red lipstick.

