Gwen Stefani looks identical to her 90s alter-ego in corset top and fishnets

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to a dramatic fashion decision, especially when it comes to working it on the set of The Voice. Her latest look lives up to the high sartorial stakes surrounding Miss Stefani and let's just say Avril Lavigne would be proud.

The No Doubt singer, 54, was debuted a new look on The Voice which was a far cry from her usual dramatic dresses. Gwen was seen in a pair of light-wash low-rise mom jeans with a distressed rip at the knee. The singer opted for a layered look on top with a long-sleeve black high-neck top with white detailing under a white strapless corset top.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani channels a 2000s skater boy in new look on The Voice

© Instagram Gwen rocked the skaterboy look

The 'Sweet Escape' singer added her trademark touch of glam with a pair of heeled biker boots and two standout statement accessories – a pair of black fishnet stockings and white and black checkerboard fabric attached to her jeans for the skater boy feel.

Gwen is not afraid to make a statement when it comes to her fashion. The TV coach debuted a preppy pink look on the set of the hit singing competition and she looked nothing short of a Clueless cast member meets Barbie, in the best way possible. Gwen wore a pink tweed mini pinafore dress with a low back over an oversized white shirt featuring a fabulous puffed sleeve that peeked out from beneath the dress.

She added a masculine touch to her bubblegum pink outfit with a smart tie which lay over the top of her mini dress for a cool touch on layered fabrics. It would be far too quiet of Gwen to stop there. The mother-of-three slung a matching pink tweed longline coat over her shoulder to complete the preppy aesthetic.

© Instagram Gwen was just like a Barbie doll in tweed

It wouldn't be Gwen Stefani if there wasn't an edge. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer added a pair of black fishnet tights to offset the girly feel. She also added a pair of candy pink latex over-the-knee boots with a pointed toe. The heel of her boot was an extra cool touch as it was in the shape of a shark's jaw with lots of sharp teeth.

Gwen's iconic platinum blonde hair was worn in a softer style compared to her usual slick pony. The 'Don't Speak' singer wore a 1950s curled-under bouncy blowdry for a feminine look. The same romantic feel was incorporated into her makeup look. The star wore a soft pink eyeshadow and matching lip look but added her signature wing eyeliner for added definition.

© Instagram Gwen posed with her fellow judges

The Voice mentor, who is married to country star Blake Shelton, had a dramatic manicure which also caught our attention. Her long talon nails were painted with a soft pink base but with tips that were covered in a black and white checkerboard print. She added an array of gold jewelled rings for a maximalist aesthetic.

Gwen is no stranger to a fishnet moment. Just last month the star stepped out on the set of The Voice in a wearing a pair of black fishnets which added a cool touch to an incredible Black Swan look. The singer wore a black feathered mini skirt with a scrunchy off-white satin-finish shirt with an oversized bow and added her famous red lip.

© Instagram Gwen Stefani rocked the Black Swan look

Prior to that, she had channeled a ballerina but in a softer way, with a pink-peach tulle dress with a pair of nude fishnets and the star of the show – a pair of over-the-knee nude patent boots with a pointed toe. She completed the ballet core aesthetic with a perfect bun on the crown of her head.

© Getty Gwen has rocked a ballerina look before

Gwen has spoken about her life away from the big red chair. She has been open about her husband's experiences of being stepfather to her sons – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine – whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Blake told Today: "I've had stepparents. I think, in some ways, it's more difficult," he told TODAY. "I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed."