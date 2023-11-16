Gwen Stefani drops huge career news after fans spot ‘clue’ she’ll quit The Voice

Gwen Stefani, widely recognized for her role on The Voice, is branching out into a new venture as a host.

She recently joined Today With Hoda & Jenna for a new segment, adding another dimension to her diverse career.

Behind-the-scenes images of Gwen and her co-host, entertainment journalist Zanna Rassi, were shared on Instagram, showcasing their preparations for the "Shop to Drop" segment on Today.

At 54, Gwen looked stunning in a white top paired with a red lace lingerie outfit, while Zanna, 41, opted for an all-black ensemble.

The photos, posted on both Gwen's and the official Today with Hoda & Jenna Instagram accounts, were part of a carousel slideshow.

The caption on the Today account expressed excitement about the new series, highlighting Gwen's intimate conversation about family, fashion, beauty, and new music, along with a special discount for viewers.

The premiere of Shop to Drop on Today has sparked speculation among fans that Gwen might be silently exiting The Voice.

This speculation follows recent episodes where Gwen faced backlash over her team selections. She saved BIAS and Kara Tenae and stole Stee from fellow coach John Legend, 44.

Some viewers expressed concerns on social media platforms, suggesting Gwen appeared hesitant in her choices and might feel her time on the show is limited.

Criticism extended to Gwen's overall team performance, with viewers noting off-pitch moments and questioning her coaching decisions. "Gwen's team is the weakest. She swears she knows what she is doing with these singers, and it's clear she doesn't," one viewer commented.

Another added, "After this knockout, I wouldn’t blame Gwen for not coming back as a coach… Heck, if prob just go ahead and not finish the season."

The calls for Gwen's firing from The Voice have intensified in recent weeks, especially over her indecisive judging style.

Gwen Stefani has displeased fans this season on The Voice

During episodes where judges had to make tough decisions about team members, Gwen's apparent difficulty in choosing was met with frustration from some viewers. One critic stated, "Sick of Gwen never making a choice, didn't miss her at all."

Gwen's return to The Voice in Season 24 came after a break from the show. Her husband, Blake Shelton, 47, announced his departure from The Voice in October 2022, a decision he had been considering for years.

He was replaced by country legend Reba McEntire, 68. During a recent episode, guest judge Wynonna Judd took a jab at Gwen while talking to Reba, highlighting the competitive nature of the show's coaching dynamics.

