Dolly Parton, 77, rocks rhinestone-studded jacket and electric orange flares in Tennessee

Dolly Parton wouldn't be Dolly without her peroxide-blonde hair and a healthy dose of rhinestones. On Saturday, the musician stayed true to her sartorial identity as she took the the stage at the Neyland Stadium in a glittering outfit and a punky wig.

Dolly, 77, opted for an orange and silver ensemble to perform at halftime of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers football game.

Looking phenomenal in funky orange flares, the Jolene hitmaker paired her rhinestone-studded pants with a waist-cinching silver biker jacket adorned with chunky silver chains.

The star's petite frame was accentuated by her ritzy rock 'n' roll outfit, which was elevated with oversized orange hoops and sparkling fishnet gloves.

Completing her head-turning look, Dolly's signature blonde mane was pinned and clipped into an edgy spiked beehive, with cascading waves falling to her shoulders.

The singer and philanthropist has made no secret of her penchant for wigs, famously saying: "People always ask me how long it takes to do my hair. I don't know, I'm never there."

Dolly's performance comes just after she debuted her 49th album, Rockstar.In her most collaborative album to date, the country pop tracklist features Elton John, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Sheryl Crow, Debbie Harry and members of The Beatles, to throw just a few famous names into the mix.

Support from fans started flooding on social media as Dolly's album dropped on 17 November. "This whole record is unhinged! Still getting through it all," gushed a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "Yes Dolly!!! Get that number 1 album girl," while a third added: "You're unstoppable."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Dolly gave a surprising response when asked how she feels about fans imitating her legendary style.

"Are you crazy? Are you sure you wanna wear that?" she said, adding: "I have never, to this day – taking nothing away from any of the designers or any of the great people that work with me – thought of myself as a fashion horse or a fashion icon. I make jokes of that."

While in conversation about her latest book, Behind the Seams: My LIfe in Rhinestones, HELLO! asked Dolly if she thinks she would be the same person without her trademark rhinestones and big blonde hair.

She replied: "Well, not the Dolly you know. I would be the same Dolly inside, without the big hair and clothes and all, [and] my heart would be the same, my creativity would be the same – I just wouldn't get out the house much!"