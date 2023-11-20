Halle Berry, 57, turns up the heat in fiery mesh dress for steamy photo with Van Hunt

Halle Berry couldn't be more loved up with Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt, and on Sunday, the Catwoman star confessed her feelings for her partner in a steamy post that set Instagram ablaze.

The actor, 57, looked incredible in a scarlet mesh dress layered over a cherry-hued lingerie set as she embraced her beau. Van complemented Halle's aesthetic with a burgundy hat, rocking an abstract co ord in a monochrome print.

"You are everything I was made to believe was asking too much!" Halle gushed in the caption, which prompted Van to respond: "[I don't even know] what to say. Gonna find u and kiss u."

Halle has been married three times previously; to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

The actress also welcomed her daughter Nahla, 15, with her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry, and shares a son Maceo, 10, with her third husband Oliver Martinez.

Despite her somewhat turbulent relationship history, Halle appears to be embracing a new era of self-love - which she documented in a heartfelt essay in Women's Health earlier this year.

"I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old," the Oscar-winning actress confessed at the time, unveiling a vulnerable side of herself. "I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees."

She argued: "The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at - and embracing that.”

Love and relationships intertwine with her journey. Since 2020, Halle has shared her life with Van Hunt, a chapter that seems to bolster her advocacy for self-acceptance. "Own wherever you are. That's where I'm at," she wrote.

Halle and Van's relationship was a lockdown love story, with the pair sparking up a virtual connection during the covid pandemic.

"I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation," Halle told AARP: The Magazine.

Van was first to go public with his relationship, fuelling romance rumours with a cryptic Instagram post in July 2020.

In September of that year, Halle finally confirmed that she and Van were an item, penning "now ya know," on social media over a photo of her wearing a Van Hunt tour t-shirt.

Despite a social media blunder in 2022 which saw the pair kissing at an altar in an Instagram photo - along with the caption - "well … IT'S OFFICIAL!" - marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple, yet.