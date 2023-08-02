Halle Berry, 56, sparks fan reaction with daring beach outfit

Halle Berry is known for her fierce outfits, and she's never afraid to pull one out even when she's relaxing on the sandy shores of a nearby beach, and she did precisely that on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner, 56, looked absolutely phenomenal in a beach shawl as she posed on what appeared to be a serene day with the waves crashing behind her. The bold frock suited her perfectly, highlighting her flawless physique and the deep blue matched perfectly with the ocean that stretched out in the back of the photo.

Halle opted to cover her face for the photo, moving her sunhat down to hide her stunning features, although her short blonde locks could be seen peeking out from underneath her headwear.

The Monster's Ball actress chose to allow her powerful photo to do all of the talking for her, opting not to caption it, but her fans still went absolutely wild in the comments.

Halle's outfit caused quite the stir

One posted: "Your mood and presence matches the ocean. Calm deep and powerful. Great shot!" while a second enthused: "You are definitely our queen," and a third added: "What a Goddess - you look amazing in that dress."

A fourth commented: "Beautiful photo love that hat. You must have quite a collection. Your birthday is coming up soon," and a fifth said: "One of the most beautiful women in the world.....don't cover that face up."

Halle loves a daring look

Halle loves a daring outfit and earlier in the year, the Hollywood star set social media alight when she posed in a striking ensemble, and she looked like an actual goddess. She shared a snap from inside an auditorium where she posed in her slinky gown that featured a sky-high slit, allowing fans a glimpse of a beautifully toned leg.

The item resembled a tearaway, and underneath Halle had paired her silver gown with a matching pair of sandals. Her sandy-blonde hair looked beautiful, as she allowed it flow down past her shoulders as she captured her selfie.

The star loves being near the ocean

The blonde bombshell shared the post on her Instagram Stories, using a white heart emoji, while in her caption, she penned: "Subtle Tuesday serve," before adding a winky face emoji.

Fans fell in love with the striking photo, as one enthused: "Now here is a prime example of why humans are the finest beings in the universe," and a second said: "Timeless beauty just like Jennifer Aniston, Paula Abdul and others."

We love Halle's style!

A third wrote: "Listen whatever you doing to keep looking like that!!!…it needs to be bottled up and sold. She been fine my WHOLE LIFE!" and a fourth commented: "Thank you for making the 50's look like the 20's! Yes."

