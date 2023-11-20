Nicola Peltz is Victoria Beckham's twin with new hair and low-slung Posh flares

Nicola Peltz Beckham appeared to embody her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's signature minimalist style as she stepped out with her husband Brooklyn on Sunday.

The actress, 28, took to Instagram to share a photograph beside her beau, championing Victoria's eponymous fashion brand as she channelled a head-to-toe Posh Spice aesthetic in an all-black outfit.

Nicola looked the image of Victoria in her 'Panel Detail Textured Trousers' which boasted a figure-flattering pleated leg and contrasting white waistband.

"So obsessed with these @victoriabeckham pants!" Nicola penned over her IG Story.

Nicola rocked a pair of trousers from Victoria Beckham's collection

The billionaire heiress added a black corset bustier and black heels to complete her look, rocking a vampy scarlet manicure and feline makeup look to elevate her natural glow.

Nicola, who normally wears her dark raven hair in a sleek, straight style, took a leaf out of Victoria's beauty book as she copied her signature tumbling curls.

Despite living in different countries, Nicola evidently shares a close relationship with her in-laws, rarely passing on the opportunity to share her love and support for both David and Victoria.

Victoria poses for a photo with her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola

Last month, Brooklyn and Nicola jet set from their home in Palm Beach, Florida to support David at the premiere of his titular Netflix docuseries, while Nicola recently indulged in sharing the love for VB's latest fragrance, Portofino, from Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz joined the family at the 'Beckhkam' premiere in London

Nicola's twinning moment in Victoria's trousers comes after the actress finally put speculation about an ongoing "feud" with the Beckhams to rest.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in March, Nicola addressed the rumours: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud."

Speculation around Nicola and Victoria's alleged disagreement was sparked during the lead-up to Nicola and Brooklyn's $3 million oceanfront wedding when Nicola reportedly chose not to wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law's British fashion house.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in April 2022

Nicola later told Variety: "I was going to [wear one of Victoria's dresses] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2023 Met Gala

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

In the end, the Transformers actress walked down the aisle in a breathtaking couture Valentino gown.