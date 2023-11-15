Victoria and David Beckham's surprising sleeping arrangements at their £12m Cotswolds home

David and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, reportedly spending £750k on a no-expenses-spared wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. Yet 24 years on from their fairytale nuptials, with a £73 million property portfolio behind them, the Beckhams have adopted a living set-up that keeps them surprisingly separate.

In 2016, the Beckhams snapped up their idyllic country bolthole in the Cotswolds for £6.15 million, converting their farmhouse into a breathtaking family retreat, complete with a football pitch, plunge pool and orchard on the Great Tew Estate.

The property boasts beautiful gardens too, where David keeps his own bees and Harper has her own bespoke treehouse built into a towering oak tree.

David and Victoria Beckham's lavish family home is near Great Tew in Oxfordshire

One year after David and Victoria moved into the Soho Farmhouse-inspired home with their four children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 12, the MailOnline reported that planning permission for the Beckhams' renovations put in for "two distinct living quarters - of equal size - each with their own kitchen, bedrooms and a courtyard."

According to the publication, the expansive property's separate wings on the sprawling estate are so distinct, that a party could happen in one part of the home and guests in the other wing would be none the wiser.

While the inclusion of separate "his" and "hers" bedrooms in the Beckhams' home doesn't necessarily mean the couple sleep separately, it wouldn't be surprising if David and Victoria did occasionally choose to sleep in their own beds, given their incredibly demanding commitments and need for an undisturbed sleep schedule.

Separate living quarters is nothing new for a Beckham household. Their £31 million Grade-II Listed townhouse in London's star-studded Holland Park has seven bedrooms - including a totally separate wing where Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz stayed when they were dating.

Given that Brooklyn and Nicola relocated to the States after their wedding in 2022, it doesn't seem unlikely that Romeo has bagged his brother's former living space for himself and his long-term girlfriend, Mia Regan.