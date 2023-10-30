Nicola Peltz reveals Brooklyn Beckham's incredible gift for their 4th anniversary

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham never shy from showing their affection on social media, so it comes as no surprise that they marked their 4th anniversary in a very public way.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the actress shared a snap of the beautiful bouquets of flowers her doting husband had surprised her with. The bouquets consisted of white roses, tiny chrysanthemums and large daisies.
"Happy 4th anniversary my love, thank you for the beautiful flowers. I love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham," gushed Nicola.
Brooklyn, 24, then paid tribute on his own page to his wife, whom he married last year, and said: "Dear Nicola. The last 4 years have been the most amazing years of my life x you complete my life [heart emoji].
"You are my everything and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you xx I love you xx." To which, Nicola replied: "I love you my forever."
The lovebirds began dating in October 2019, and were engaged seven months later in July 2020. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding almost two years later, and have been inseparable ever since.
However, fans may have to wait a little longer to get their wish of a Peltz Beckham baby, as Nicola has previously said she isn't in any rush to start a family.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the actress revealed her family plans: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."
Brooklyn, meanwhile, has expressed his desire to start a family as soon as possible, telling People: "I could have had kids yesterday."
"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."