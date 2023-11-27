Kelly Clarkson turns heads in figure-hugging leather look during latest star-studded episode of talk show

Kelly Clarkson has been experimenting with her style since moving to New York City, and fans are loving her fashion choices right now.

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum turned heads in a waist-cinching leather dress, as she chatted to guests Kevin Bacon and Ego Nwodim.

Kelly's latest look certainly received a lot of compliments from her loyal fans too, who were quick to tell the TV host what they thought of her outfit after she uploaded a photo from the episode on Instagram.

"You look incredible Kelly," one wrote, while another responded: "Absolutely stunning!" A third added: "Just wow!"

Kelly is gearing up for an exciting week, as she will be hosting this year's tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center.

This will be the first time the award-winning singer will be hosting the event, and she will also perform several songs during the evening.

The exciting annual New York City tradition is taking place this year on Wednesday November 29.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson has transformed her style recently - and looks fabulous!

When the news was announced of Kelly's involvement last month, she said: "I'm so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can't imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!"

Kelly is no stranger to the Rockefeller Center, as 20 years ago she first performed at the event, and a handful of times since.

© Cindy Ord Kelly Clarkson rocking a stylish red look

The show will be hosted once again by Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group, said of Kelly taking part: "The lighting of that magnificent tree at Rockefeller Center is one of the true joys of the holiday season and to have Kelly both host and perform feels like we’re getting our Christmas presents early this year."

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has been showing off her slimmed-down physique since moving to NYC

The Rockefeller Christmas tree tradition dates back to over 90 years ago in 1931 during the Great Depression.

The first official tree-lighting ceremony occurred two years later in 1933. Kelly has been living in New York City for the past few months, having relocated from LA with her two young children, River, nine, and Remy, seven, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

