Kelly Clarkson switches up her look again only days after transformation that got fans talking

Kelly Clarkson is enjoying a killer renaissance with her fashion for the latest season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, embracing her new home in New York with some new styles.

The 41-year-old TV personality and singer counted fans down to another episode of her titular talk show with a peek at another one of her departures from her signature fits.

In prior seasons, Kelly had established a trademark look for herself with fit and flare dresses cinched in at the waist, usually paired with boots and her hair let down, all to fit her generally comforting and flowy vibe.

However, in the latest installment of the NBC talk show, the American Idol alum has been taking to more adventurous styles, including overalls, jumpsuits, and her latest, a chic pantsuit.

Kelly was styled out for Wednesday's episode in a sleek bright red pantsuit that fit her perfectly, featuring a blazer with rolled up sleeves, cigarette pants, black heels, and a band tee underneath.

She paired the look with light jewelry accents and, of course, her new bangs which quickly went viral on social media after she'd debuted them last week.

Standing beside featured guest Taika Waititi in new photos shared on the show's official social media page, fans quickly went wild over the new look, deeming her a "boss" in the comments section.

"Alright Boss Queen Kelly Clarkson in a RED PANTSUIT, SO HOT," one enthused, with another adding: "I need more photos of Kelly, please." A third gushed: "3 words…Red…Pant..Suit…," with a fourth also writing: "Love the hair!"

While reports have swirled regarding the change in Kelly's appearance attributed to her recent weight loss, many have shut down rumors that it was achieved through Ozempic.

© Getty Images Kelly's new bangs quickly caused a stir

Back in 2018, Kelly appeared on NBC's Today Show to address the fluctuation in her weight and health habits since breaking into the mainstream with her win on the very first season of Idol. She attributed her journey of health to Steven Gundry's 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in "Healthy" Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain.

"I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006," Kelly shared. "I read this book…it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully.

© Getty Images The singer has been playing around with her fashion on the latest season of the talk show

"Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight – I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

The mom-of-two joked that she did "wine" instead of working out but opted for healthier eating habits and ingredients to cook with. "And honestly, I'm gonna be real with you, it's really expensive to do.

© Getty Images Kelly has been candid about her journey with her health

"I wish the government would really back humanity on this, 'cause it's really hard to find. I was poor growing up and there's no way my family could have afforded this. It helped out so much with health. My autoimmune disease is gone and I'm like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather."

