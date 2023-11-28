Nicole Scherzinger's legs go on forever in thigh-high leather boots

Nicole Scherzinger never fails to impress with her breathtaking outfits, and the star looked better than ever as she posed in leather trousers and a pair of leg-lengthening heeled boots on Monday.

The Masked Singer judge appeared on Take That: This Life The Podcast Live in London, wearing the green fitted leather trousers with a slinky silk shirt in a matching shade.

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Nicole paired the high-high boots with a green slinky shirt

Nicole, 45, completed the style with a pair of black leather boots that came up to her thighs, along with a selection of delicate gold jewelry.

As for her hair, the star opted for voluminous mermaid waves that perfectly framed her face, with a statement green eyeshadow, a touch of rosy blush, and glossy pink lip for her makeup. Stunning!

Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her green ensemble, Nicole captioned the post: "One of my fave colors of the season! What's yours?"

© Instagram Nicole looked amazing in green

Fans and friends wasted no time in sharing their love for the look, with one follower writing: "Ooh that's one of my fave colors too and you look FABULOUS in it, my love!"

"So beautiful! An amazing color on you too," another added. While a third wrote: "Love the boots!"

It's not the only time this week that Nicole has caused a stir with fans with her showstopping outfits. On Sunday, the Sunset Boulevard actress looked phenomenal in a semi-sheer chainmail mini dress, which transitioned into an ab-baring two-piece.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Nicole looked incredible in the shimmering style as she danced for the camera.

Last week, the Don't Cha songstress oozed Hollywood glamor in a fitted mermaid gown adorned with dazzling embellishments as she attended the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London.

© Getty Nicole was the epitome of elegance in the mermaid gown

Nicole styled the feminine gown with a pair of silver drop earrings, wearing her hair in an elegant updo and completing the look with a bold red lipstick.