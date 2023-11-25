Nicole Scherzinger puts on daring display in sheer chainmail mini dress

Nicole Scherzinger is one of our go-to stars when it comes to looking for fashion inspo. She certainly didn't disappoint with her latest look, which would be perfect if you're looking for a party-season dress with a little added fire.

The Sunset Boulevard actress, 45, took to Instagram to show an incredible transformation video in the dress of dreams. Nicole was seen firstly in a chainmail silver almost-see-through dress that was super shiny. She looked bronzed and beautiful with a glowy makeup look and loose mermaid waves in her hair.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger wows in sheer evening dress

We loved how her silver eyeshadow look complemented the dress and played against the warmth of her warm nude lip. She added a simple silver necklace and an on-trend burgundy manicure to complete the look.

Then in just seconds, Nicole transformed the look into an incredible crop top and mini-skirt ensemble, showing off her toned physique. She rocked a 2000s low-cut skirt just as she would have done in her Pussycat Dolls era.

© Instagram Nicole wore a chainmail dress

She danced in the video to 'One of Your Girls' by Troye Sivan and captioned the post: "I'll be like one of your girls or your homies", a line in the song. The post garnered over 47 thousand likes and fans went wild in the comment section praising the look.

"Sparkling diamond Nicole!", said one fan whilst another said she was the "the definition of incredible!" A third even wrote: "Damn sis!! Steel abs."

© Instagram Nicole transformed the look into a crop top and skirt

Nicole is no stranger to getting glam. She attended the 67th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at Claridge's Hotel in London earlier this week looking sensational. The former Pussycat Doll wore a black floor-length mermaid gown with black and silver intricate detailing.

She paired the incredible black number with a pair of diamanté drop earrings, a voluminous updo, and a glossy red lip. Nicole was seen alongside theatre actress Marisha Wallace and Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. Ms Scherzinger even gave a speech as she accepted the Best Musical Performance Award for Sunset Boulevard.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger attended The 67th Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The former X Factor judge upped the ante in a typically feminine look that was the epitome of cool. Nicole attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards earlier in the month with fiancé and former rugby player Thom Evans.

The Masked Singer panellist wore a waist-cinching corseted white blazer with boxy shoulders. She teamed the show-stopping top half with a pair of wide-leg pants in the same icy hue and opted for a sleek updo with a white ribbon tied around her hair. A pair of pointed black platforms finished the look.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger wore a corseted blazer

Nicole loves to treat her fans to a transformation. She debuted a brand new look on the Masked Singer set and truly was the leader of the pack in a jaw-dropping leopard look. The Annie Live! star wore an animal print dress covered in sequins and showed off a new hair look – a wet look platinum blonde bob.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger looked so different

The 'Dont' Cha' singer also channelled Angelina Jolie in Maleficent when she stepped out at the time of her debut as Norma Desmond wearing a black gown with a ruffle shoulderpiece that stretched up past her head and an incredibly cinched-in waistline.