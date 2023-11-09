Nicole Scherzinger is the leader of the pack with dramatic hair transformation

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to bring it when it comes to ultra-glam looks. Her recent outfit, worn in her role as a panellist on The Masked Singer in her role as a judge is one of her glitziest yet.

The former Pussycat Doll, 45, took to Instagram to share the fabulous outfit with her six million Instagram followers. She stunned in a one-shoulder gown in a black and white leopard print crafted entirely from sequins.

Nicole Scherzinger channels her inner Barbie in hot pink dress

The dress ruched and was fitted around the bodice and trailed to the floor. Her hair, which we can assume was a fabulous wig, was styled in a platinum blonde wet-look bob that flicked at the ends. The deep side parting was an old Hollywood touch we adore.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger looked so different

The story was captioned: "It's one hit wonder night on The Masked Singer! But this look ain't no one-hit wonder." She credited her hair styling to Davontae Washington, her fashion styling to Jessica Paster, and her makeup artistry to Wendi Miyake.

The Sunset Boulevard actress impressed in sequins earlier this week when she switched on the Christmas lights at London's Covent Garden alongside former Made in Chelsea stars and podcasters Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing. Nicole looked gorgeous in a one-shoulder white gown covered in sequins with an abundance of white feathers on the one sleeve for an elegant swan look.

© Getty Nicole wowed in white when she turned on the Christmas lights

She wore her characteristically shiny jet back locks down in bouncy waves with a section pulled off her face to reveal her incredible bone structure. Her makeup was also super glamorous – she sported a red glossy lip, a shimmery eyeshadow look, and a subtle wing liner.

Nicole upped the drama with a pair of statement silver earrings and burgundy long nails. The former X Factor judge caught our eye recently in a comparatively understated look. She was seen in a bodycon hot pink dress with her silky locks in loose waves over her shoulders. A far cry from the shimmery eyeshadow and glossy red lip she wore to switch on the Christmas lights this week, the former Evita star opted for a natural pink lip and a simple wing liner crafted from a subtle brown eyeshadow.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger attended the press night after party for Sunset Boulevard

We loved the old Hollywood aesthetic Nicole went for when she attended the press night for Sunset Boulevard – the West End show she is currently starring in as lead Norma Desmond. The star wore a floor-length black evening gown with a piece of white fabric which dramatically swooped around her decolletage and over her shoulder. The gown also featured a piece of red satin fabric that swept around her waist.

The Masked Singer panellist wore her hair in a tight bun showcasing a pair of silver sparkly drop earrings. White is also a shade Nicole stunned in when she sat on The One Show's sofa. The mini dress was made from a scrunchy off-white fabric and featured another dramatic shoulder. We loved her choice of perspex heels for an understated finishing touch.

© Getty Nicole's updo finished the look perfectly

When not studying her every look, fans of Nicole eagerly await details of her impending nuptials. The star got engaged to Scottish former rugby player Thom Evans this summer. She announced her engagement via a sun-soaked Instagram post where Thom was down on one knee and Nicole looked thrilled in a blue and white floral beach dress and straw hat.

DISCOVER: Nicole Scherzinger's real thoughts about famous in-laws ahead of two destination weddings

She has said for the time being her nailing the role of Norma Desmond comes above her wedding plans. "I haven't even thought about anything," she shared. "Everybody's, like, what’s the plan? I'm like, yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond. Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I'm not thinking of anything else," she told the Sunday Times.