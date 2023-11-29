Julia Roberts, 56, showcases endless legs in pink mini-shorts and sparkly heels

Julia Roberts dazzled at a special London screening of her new movie, “Leave the World Behind,” making a striking fashion statement that turned heads.

The acclaimed actress, 56, embraced the chilly weather with a vibrant, festive ensemble, showcasing her impeccable style and flair for fashion.

Julia was the epitome of chic in a bold pink Gucci ensemble, featuring eye-catching short shorts paired with a perfectly matched blazer.

The outfit's playful elegance was further accentuated by a delicate lacy black bra subtly visible beneath the jacket, adding a touch of allure to her look.

However, it was Julia's accessories that truly captivated the audience. She adorned herself with a stunning, multilayered diamond necklace from Chopard, exuding luxury and sophistication.

But the real showstoppers were her silver Gucci pumps, adorned with rows of shimmering beaded fringe. These statement heels, which debuted at Gucci’s 2024 ready-to-wear show in September, are a yet-to-be-released marvel, ideal for ushering in the festive season.

Julia's new red hair, styled in soft waves with bangs, complemented her ensemble, adding to the overall glamour of her appearance.

In her upcoming Netflix movie, set to release in theaters this month and on the streaming platform on December 8, Julia stars alongside Ethan Hawke.

The film follows their characters as a couple on a family vacation that takes a dark turn when an electronic blackout disrupts their peaceful retreat.

This glamorous appearance follows Julia's recent celebration of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel's 19th birthdays. The proud mother shared a rare throwback photo with her children, commemorating the special day.

Last October, Julia spoke with the Today Show's Hoda Kotb about her fears about parenting while promoting her film Ticket to Paradise with co-star George Clooney.

"Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it," she confessed. "And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"

Last year, Julia made another memorable style statement at the Kennedy Center Honors tribute to George Clooney. She honored her friend and co-star by donning a dress adorned with his portraits, proving her unique and playful approach to fashion.

