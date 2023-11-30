Strictly's Layton Williams dazzles in shimmering leopard print for appearance without Nikita Kumzin

Layton Williams took a rare night away from Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals to attend a star-studded event in celebration of Smirnoff's WE DO US campaign launch; an initiative centred on making nightlife accessible for the Disabled community.

Stepping into London's captivating 26 Leake Street venue, the West End star, 29, looked phenomenal in a metallic leopard-print coord by Kaushik Velendra, consisting of tailored trousers and a deconstructed suit jacket.

Layton, who is paired with Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly, slipped into platform Christian Louboutins to his statement ensemble, adding pearl drop earrings and a heavy smokey eyeliner for a healthy dose of drama.

The performer, who made his on-stage debut in Billy Elliot in 2007, completed the look with his newly-dyed platinum blonde hair.

© Getty Layton Williams celebrates the Smirnoff 'We Do Us' initiative in partnership with Tilting The Lens and Sink The Pink on November 29, 2023 in London, England.

The Manchester-born star partied with the likes of Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Melanie C, Roman Kemp, and Girls Aloud, who came together to raise awareness for the WE DO US Live launch.

The event marks a first for London's party scene and a major step towards social inclusivity.

© Getty Layton Williams and Nicola Roberts celebrate the Smirnoff 'We Do Us' initiative

In collaboration with Tilting the Lens, the 26 Leake Street venue was transformed into a fully accessible and welcoming space, including a quiet area for a moment of calm, a dedicated viewing platform for wheelchair users, step-free access to the venue, BLS interpreters, an accessible bar and accessible toilets. All the staff were trained in Disability awareness.

It's not the first time Layton has served in the style stakes outside of the Strictly ballroom. In another noteworthy fashion moment, the dancer attended British Vogue's glittering Forces for Change party at the Maine, Mayfair earlier this month.

The star transcended traditional menswear in a tailored 'King' suit designed by Kaushik Velendra. In an elevated ensemble, Layton's all-black trouser suit was embellished with dramatic bejewelled shoulder caps adorned with mirrored beading and gold elements.

© Mike Marsland The star attended British Vogue's Forces For Change at The MAINE Mayfair

"Looking fierce, gorgeous, beautiful and fabulous," penned a fan on Layton's Instagram page, as another chimed in: "Obsessed with this look! You are glowing babes, looking fabulous."

Layton's outing comes just after he managed to sail through to the quarter-finals of this year's Strictly with dance partner Nikita.

© BBC Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin performed the American Smooth to Oh It's So Quiet by Björk

"That was close! SO grateful to be through to Musicals Week! Being in the bottom two has given me a [fire emoji] up my [peach emoji]," Layton wrote after the show.

The star, who has consistently reached the top of the leaderboard this series, later added on X, formerly Twitter: "Not me going from being a top to a bottom! #Versitile."