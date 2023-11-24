Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis nearly bares all in sheer red hot dress

Rose Ayling-Ellis, 29, was the ultimate lady in red as she attended Vogue's 'Forces For Change' party in Mayfair on Thursday night.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who competed with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2021, often showcases her feminine wardrobe filled with floral dresses and tapered trousers, but she made a departure from her usual style for her latest outing.

© Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M Rose Ayling-Ellis opted for a risque outfit for Vogue's Forces For Change party

Showing off her risque side, Rose wore a daring burgundy mini skirt layered underneath a sheer dress spotted with embellishments. It featured a see-through V-neck top, a satin empire waist belt and a midi skirt, which she teamed with a matching long-sleeved cardigan that she removed for the event.

© Kate Green Rose Ayling-Ellis later removed her cardigan to reveal her daring dress

To compliment her glamorous look, she wore her blonde hair in loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders and accentuated her features with black eyeliner, a sweeping of mascara and red lips as she joined the likes of Alex Scott, Rita Ora and Maya Jama.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Rose Ayling-Ellis often wears feminine florals

Rose often looks effortlessly chic, and it turns out that her sense of style comes naturally to the EastEnders actress. She told The Guardian she had considered a career in fashion, as she studied fashion at the University for the Creative Arts in Epsom while acting with the Deafinitely Youth Theatre.

"I would definitely be an artist – I love painting and collaging. I have a degree in fashion, so I’d probably also be making clothes and embellishments," said Rose, who went on to land roles in Casualty and Summer of Rockets.

Rose's appearance on Strictly not only challenged her dancing skills but also allowed her to embrace her love of sparkles, glitz and glam thanks to the show's impressive wardrobe department. During the BBC competition, she helped raise awareness for the deaf community with her emotionally charged silent performance after the music cut.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis films appearance transformation - but it's not what you'd expect

"@pernicegiovann1 I am so grateful that you created this magical for me to show the world the joy of being deaf [double heart emoji]," she wrote afterwards, while he added: "A moment that will remain forever in my heart [heart emoji] You really are a ROLE MODEL! @rose.a.e."

However, she maintains that she will continue to pursue her passion for acting.

© BBC Rose performed a silent dance with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

"My life went crazy after Strictly. I’m a very confident person but before the show I was always trying to reach for something. Now I suddenly have choices. It’s scary but ultimately I have to go back to what’s right for me: I’m not just a campaigner for deaf people, I’m an actress. I love acting and I love to challenge myself to do something I find difficult," she told The Times.

RELATED: Ronan Keating's daughter Missy is the ultimate vixen in rare appearance with dad