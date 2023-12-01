Cher, 77, looks amazing in daring leather corset for evening with royalty – stunning photos

Cher has been keeping herself busy recently as she promotes her first holiday album – and on Thursday she had the privilege of singing some new songs in front of royalty.

The 77-year-old put on a stunning display at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, rocking a daring leather corset as she performed songs from her upcoming record, 'Christmas'.

Cher added a rockstar edge by teaming the lace-up leather top with some heavily studded skintight pants, towering black boots, leather fingerless gloves, and a studded choker with a silver disco ball charm hanging from the center.

As she was on stage in front of The Prince and Princess of Wales – and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden – Cher softened her look with a white shirt worn underneath her corset.

Her signature raven hair was worn down in tumbling waves and she added rosy, pink eyeshadow, glossy lips, and a bright blush to accentuate her chiseled facial features.

When she wasn't on stage, Cher added a sparkling black jacket to her ensemble to meet the royal guests of honor backstage at the annual event. The 'Believe' singer was photographed shaking hands with Prince William and enjoying a giggle with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

Her performance went down a storm with the star-studded crowd and was no doubt a highlight for Cher, who is also celebrating her new track hitting the number one spot on the Billboard Charts.

'DJ Play a Christmas Song' landed the top spot on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, making Cher the first female artist to have a number-one hit for the past seven decades straight.

The release of Cher's debut holiday album in October 2023 marked a new milestone in her illustrious career, as she admitted she had never planned to put out a Christmas record.

"I had no intention of doing a Christmas album," she told Billboard. "But [Warner Records] said, 'Why don't you do a Christmas album, Cher?' and I said if I can do my version I'll do it, and they were very pleasant."

Cher's approach to the album was to select songs that, while festive, were not strictly traditional Christmas tunes. "They're not 'Christmas Christmas' songs, they’re just great songs," she explained.

'Christmas' is Cher's first studio album of original material in a decade and features 13 tracks, including four original songs, and her unique interpretations of holiday classics such as 'Santa Baby', 'Run Rudolph Run' and 'Please Come Home For Christmas'.

There are also some impressive collaborations on the record. Cher sings with Stevie Wonder on a remake of his 1967 hit 'What Christmas Means to Me'. She also duets with Michael Buble, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga, and Darlene Love.

While she is not usually a fan of her work, Cher admitted that she is very happy with the album, a sentiment echoed by listeners.

"I almost never like what I do," she stated. "But I mean people love it and I'm happy. I'm so particular, but I love the songs and everyone who hears them loves them."

