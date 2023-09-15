Duchess Sophie is the ultimate glamour queen in head-to-toe animal print

Duchess Sophie returned to work last week following her summer break and the royal wasted no time in showing off her brand new autumn wardrobe.

Last week Prince Edward's wife wore a series of stylish ensembles, including a belted white dress and a patterned summer fit and flare frock, but her outfit of choice on Thursday is perhaps her best yet.

The 58-year-old was in Salisbury visiting the Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop, and she chose to wear head-to-toe snake print for the occasion, with her bold skirt and blouse combination purchased from Princess Kate's favourite brand, Emilia Wickstead.

© Getty Duchess Sophie looked sensational in snake print

Sophie paired her nature-inspired co-ord with a sleek white blazer by Chloe and leather wedges by Penelope Chilvers.

To complete the look, Sophie added a gold pendant that read 'live the life you love.' All of the items the royal wore for her outing are garments she has worn before, proving she's making an effort to be sustainable in her fashion choices.

All of Sophie's recent engagements have had a connection to the outdoors, with her first post-summer outing seeing her visit the Cornbury House Horse Trials, a five-day international equestrian event, which takes place in the parklands of Cornbury House in Charlbury, Oxfordshire.

The second of Sophie's September visits saw her attend a charity Guide Dogs event.

During the event, Duchess Sophie was pictured smiling from ear to ear as she mingled with guests. In one particularly sweet snapshot, the mother-of-two could be seen crouching down to embrace a retired Labrador guide dog.

© Getty Sophie's autumn wardrobe is very chic

The cause is particularly close to Sophie's heart. She has been the patron of Guide Dogs since July 2021, succeeding Princess Alexandra, who held the position for over 60 years.

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's unroyal wedding rule that Prince Edward's family defied

Sophie's Thursday visit to Stable and Wick Bakery and Farm Shop saw the royal sit down for tea and cake with people in the shop's café, as well as browse the local offerings.

Following her sweet treats, Sophie visited the Gul Outdoor Therapy and Activity Centre and cuddled up to a horse!

© Getty Sophie Wessex greeted a lovely white horse

The royal also took a walk in the nearby forest, and while her outfit wasn't necessarily hiking-appropriate, she still got stuck in, walking up hills with a group of local people who were no doubt thrilled to host her.

© Getty Sophie Wessex walked in the forst

We're so happy to see Sophie out and about again - we missed her over the summer!

Love royals? Listen to the new episode of our Right Royal podcast. It takes a deep dive into royal holidays and in particular, their love of Balmoral, the royal family's favourite summer holiday destination in Scotland.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub