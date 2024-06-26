Sir Keir Starmer's wife takes serious style tips from Princess Kate at State Banquet

On Tuesday evening, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a State Banquet for Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla welcome Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Japan state visit

The dazzling event, which was held at Buckingham Palace, saw the royals dressed in some incredibly glamorous creations. Queen Camilla wowed onlookers in a cream silk crepe embroidered dress by one of her favourite designers, Fiona Clare, alongside the Burmere ruby and diamond tiara.

© WPA Pool Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the State Banquet

Amongst royal guests was Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was accompanied by his wife, Victoria.

Victoria wore the 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown' by Needle & Thread

We were mesmerised with the mother-of-two's exquisite dress, which came from Needle & Thread. The 61-year-old donned the high end brand's 'Heart Lattice Ankle Gown' which retails at £725. We think you will agree, it's a pretty show-stopping design. Victoria chose the champagne version (it also comes in purple and pink) which was decorated with ethereal, sequin embellishments in delicate heart shapes. We also loved the cape detailing which made it extra special.

We couldn't help but notice that Victoria perhaps took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' style book. After all, Prince William's wife single handedly made cape's the hottest fashion trend back in 2021, when she stepped out at the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

© Getty Images Kate wearing a gold Jenny Packham dress with a cape in 2021

The brunette beauty turned every head on the red carpet in her iconic gold, full-length gown by Jenny Packham. As well as a twisted waist and a plethora of gold sequins, the dazzling style included a totally incredible cape. The cape was arguably the most interesting part of the style, because it was a unique accessory that added even more glamour into the mix.

Also, the mother-of-three adores Needle & Thread, and another standout style she donned was back in 2020, was the brand's 'Aurora Ballerina Dress' in festive red that she rewore again in 2021 for the ‘Together At Christmas’ Christmas Carol Service.

Victoria's made a royally wonderful choice with that dress!