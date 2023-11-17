Carol Vorderman floors fan in skintight sheer dress for heartfelt reason

Carol Vorderman is still keeping busy despite leaving the BBC with the former radio presenter as she attended a star-studded gala dinner at Swansea University alongside former US president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton.

Carol was dressed to the nines for her outing as she looked incredibly glamorous in a skintight sheer dress that showed off her stunning physique. The outfit was embellished with dozens of crystals, and Carol didn't look out of place as she posed with the senior US politicians and Anne Boden, the CEO of Starling Bank.

In her caption, the 62-year-old revealed the charitable reason behind her latest outing, as she explained: "I give bursaries to @SwanseaUni for kids from my kind of background-free school meals. Swansea also provides education for young people from war torn countries. Hillary Clinton is a great supporter."

Making light of the reason she left her BBC position, Carol joked: "I might have told a few Tory stories at the fundraiser to the Clintons. And @AnneBoden the founder of @StarlingBank. She and I are both Welsh girls of the same age, both similar backgrounds."

Anne is from Swansea, studied maths at Uni all back in the 1970s when girls like us didn’t do those things. Became first woman to set up a bank in the UK and now she's giving back. You never forget where you're from. Love her."

She concluded: "PS I've got so much to tell you about this week.... And thank you a million times over for your support. I can't tell you how much of a difference WE, together, can make Love ya x."

The star was immediately met with support, as one fan shared: "Absolutely fabulous work! I'm a Welsh blow in (from Ireland it's ok!!) and I think what you are doing is deeply inspiring," while a second added: "Utmost respect Carol. Much love to you and yours."

A third commented: "Well done, putting your money where your mouth/heart is," and a fourth complimented: "What a fabulous person you are, Carol. What you say and what you do is always taking the moral high ground. Keep going and don't listen to those who snipe. I think you are marvellous."

Carol confirmed her departure from the BBC last week as the corporation brought in new social media guidelines for its presenters, which Carol was in breach of due to her criticism of the UK government.

Announcing her departure, the star wrote: "Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I've ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.

"My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love - and I'm not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on."

