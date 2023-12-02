Amanda Holden turns heads in skintight glitter catsuit for star-studded night in London

Amanda Holden owned the night as she headed to The Royal Albert Hall for ITV's An Audience with Kylie. Braving the cold on Friday evening, the star, 52, turned heads in a skintight lycra catsuit, adorned with glittering crystals that shimmered in the light.

© Getty Amanda Holden dazzled in a glitter catsuit

Bringing endless glitz and glam to the star-studded festivities, Amanda added sparkling mesh heels, and a cropped tuxedo jacket by luxury clothing brand, The Atelier London. With her honey-blonde locks blow-dried; the mum-of-two topped off her look with a brown smokey eye, voluminous lashes and a pale pink lip.

© Instagram Amanda reunited with BFF Alan Carr at the star-studded event

Following her stint on the red carpet, Amanda reunited with a number of her celebrity pals, including Alan Carr, Alison Hammond and Leigh Francis. Ashley Jenson, Billy Porter, Rylan Clark, Alex Scott and Abby Clancy were also in attendance.

Sharing a couple of snaps from inside The Royal Albert Hall, Amanda captioned them: "Oh what fun we had… on a night like this @kylieminogue #AudienceWithKylie coming soon to @itv."

Sparking a reaction from fans, the star’s outfit got a lot of love. "You look phenomenal Amanda," wrote one. "Love love love your outfit," added another. Meanwhile, a third replied: "Amanda you look insane," with a flame emoji.

© James Warren/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Last month, Amanda headed to work in a corseted cut-out jumpsuit

Amanda has rocked some of her most daring looks to date recently, and in November, she looked incredible in a black corseted jumpsuit, while heading to Global Studios in London. Seriously striking, the outfit featured buttons running up the top and cut-out sections that created a nude illusion.

© Dave Benett Amanda is passionate about defying ageist style rules

When it comes to fashion, Amanda is passionate about defying agist style rules. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I've never dressed for my age, I think that's a generational thing.

"When my mum hit 50 I remember she stopped dyeing her hair and started covering up and I've done the complete opposite. I thought my mum and dad were ancient when they had their 50th birthdays. Now my daughter borrows my clothes and she's 15; it's a completely different time."

Echoing this sentiment in a 2022 interview with The Sun, she added: "We've got Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue, J.Lo, all looking incredible and these people are older than me, so I'm just inspired by them every single day. Hopefully it means we can shift that old-fashioned attitude of, 'Well, I can't wear that because I'm 51', or, 'I can't do my hair this colour because I'm in my fifties'."