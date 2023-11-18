Amanda Holden looks incredible in slinky satin skirt and knee-high boots

Amanda Holden never disappoints when it comes to her gorgeous outfits, and the star looked incredible as she posed in a figure-skimming satin skirt on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her look, Amanda looked red hot in a satin midi skirt, which she styled with a chunky quarter-zip knit and a pair of brown knee-high boots.

© Instagram Amanda looked gorgeous in the red ensemble

The Heart Radio host showed off her vampy black nails in the photo, completing the look with a selection of delicate silver jewellery.

Amanda, 52, wore her hair in her signature sleek straight style, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, a pair of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

© MEGA Amanda layered the outfit with a camel coat as she left Global Studios

Amanda has been the ultimate lady in red recently, opting for several outfits in the festive shade ahead of party season.

Earlier this month, the Britain's Got Talent judge exuded Hollywood glamour in a Lipsy London burgundy velvet dress that featured an off-shoulder design and a flattering ruched silhouette.

Perfectly accessoried, Amanda completed the evening look with a pair of sparkly silver heels and her favourite silver stacking necklaces.

After sharing a photo of the outfit on Instagram, fans rushed to the comments section to share their love for the glitzy ensemble.

One follower wrote: "Stunning!" While another added: "Love this!"

© Instagram Amanda wore a skintight burgandy dress

"Just bought this dress and it feels, looks and fits beautifully," a third penned.

If that wasn't enough to get fans swooning, Amanda took to Instagram again this week to show off her figure-hugging midi dress in a similar deep red shade. Looking as stylish as ever, the star teamed the flattering style with a pair of faux leather knee-high boots to round off the winter ensemble.