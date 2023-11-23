Amanda Holden braves the cold in skin-baring corset dress

Temperatures might be falling as December draws ever closer, but that isn't stopping Amanda Holden from rocking some of her most daring fashion looks, as the popular radio presenter stepped out in a corsetted outfit that exposed some of her bare skin.

As she headed to the studios, the 52-year-old looked incredible glamorous in the all-black outfit as she headed to her presenting gig. The stunning outfit featured buttons running up the top, and despite the cut-out sections that gave a nude illusion, Amanda did throw a large coat over herself to shake off the late autumn chill.

The star also wore her signature sunglasses as she added a pair of black trousers and a matching bag to her ensemble as she smiled for a set of nearby cameras.

The outfit couldn't have been more different to what Amanda decided to wear for Thursday, opting for a halterneck white shirt and a spotty mini-skirt that wouldn't have looked out of place in her summer wardrobe.

© James Warren/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Amanda looked phenomenal in the daring outfit

The Britain's Got Talent judge showed off the outfit on her Instagram Stories and told her fans it was a great choice for the Christmas season, while also working for other seasonal events. Amanda also called her skirt a "no-brainer" praising how it could be paired with a wide range of fashion items.

Amanda has been favouring bold looks over the past few days, as on Tuesday she modelled a stunning skintight ensemble. Brown was the colour of the day for Amanda as she co-ordinated her frock with a pair of matching boots, although both her stunning wristwatch and pendant necklace were coloured gold.

© MEGA Amanda rocked a very different look for Thursday

She wore her bouncy blonde locks in her signature style, as she spoke to fans about her "silky" look, before taking some playful photos where she posed the house down in the outfit, even adding a sizeable bag to the ensemble.

"Hello, good morning, it is Tuesday," the mum-of-two said in a video. "It is 34 sleeps till Christmas. Today, I'm wearing this lovely, silky fitted dress, it's from Reiss. I feel like it would fit anyone, it's lovely."

© Instagram The star stunned in a skintight look this week

Amanda then joked that as the dress worked as both day and nightwear, it was "perfect" for heading to Christmas drinks in after a day at the office, before revealing that her boots were from Lipsy.

