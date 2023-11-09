Amanda Holden is flawless as debuts risque dress with thigh-high slit

Amanda Holden always has the best looks when it comes to her fashion and the Britain's Got Talent presenter proved it once again on Thursday as she stepped out in her daring outfit.

The 52-year-old shared a clip on her Instagram Stories where she expressed her surprise at how "quick" the week had gone. The star looked absolutely flawless in an all-burgundy outfit that consisted of a stunning maxi-dress that was paired with her faux-leather boots. The skintight outfit hugged all of the presenter's gorgeous curves showcasing her hourglass physique.

WATCH: Amanda Holden discusses Lipsy fashion range

She had a full face of makeup with a plump pink lip while her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders as she revealed that her outfit came with a daring slit that showed off some of her bare leg.

Speaking about her look with followers, Amanda revealed that the item came from her range with Lispy. She hailed the item as "super stretchy" and "super soft" as she said the colours were "perfect" for the upcoming winter season.

© Instagram Amanda stunned in the skintight outfit

The mum-of-two also gave support to her close friend Ruth Langsford, revealing the QVC star was behind the oversized bag that she had brought with her.

Last week, the radio presenter resembled a supermodel as she showed off her stunning hourglass figure in a waist-cinched outfit. The skintight outfit, which consisted of a matching shirt and skirt, highlighted all of her curves and featured a belt from Michael Kors, with Amanda choosing to complete her ensemble with a pair of white stiletto heels.

© Instagram Amanda showed off the outfit's daring slit

Referencing her belt she joked with fans by saying: "Guess where my skirt is from," before adding: "There's also this little shirt that matches the skirt, but very sadly I couldn't make it fit me this morning!"

This polo neck is from Zara and matches perfectly, and then I want to talk to you about my gorgeous leather jacket. This is the Navigator, beautifully heavy, but very very soft leather."

© Instagram The outfit was totally mesmerising

The leather jacket suited the rest of the outfit perfectly, with the bold black item featuring various pockets and clashing with Amanda's bright blonde hair, that she wore loose.

The mum-of-two has been experimenting with her style and earlier in the month she stepped out in a knitted mini skirt in an oatmeal shade with a matching cropped jumper.

© Instagram Amanda nails it with every outfit

The jumper featured a ribbed turtle neck and long sleeves for a chic take on a cosy look. The radio host paired the fabulous knitted co-ord with a pair of tan knee-high boots with a chunky heel and a matching tan leather Michael Kors oversized bag with gold chain detail.

LOOK: Amanda Holden wows in slinky tan dress and leather knee-high boots

WOW: Amanda Holden wows in lacy halterneck jumpsuit

And rocking an entirely different look later in the week, she wore a bright orange suit co-ord featuring skinny cigarette trousers and an oversized boxy blazer. She paired the orange suit with a tangerine slim-fit roll-neck jumper and matching orange accessories in the form of an envelope clutch and an unusual touch – a beret.