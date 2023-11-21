Amanda Holden is an absolute goddess in daring skintight dress

Amanda Holden can clearly do no wrong when it comes to her fashion and she proved this point on Tuesday when the glamorous presenter stepped out in a bold skintight outfit, despite the plunging temperatures.

The star took to her Instagram Stories within the Heart Radio offices to show off the look, which clung to her svelete figure in the cold weather. Brown was the colour of the day for Amanda as she co-ordinated her frock with a pair of matching boots, although both her stunning wristwatch and pendant necklace were coloured gold.

She wore her bouncy blonde locks in her signature style, as she spoke to fans about her "silky" look, before taking some playful photos where she posed the house down in the outfit, even adding a sizeable bag to the ensemble.

"Heel, good morning, it is Tuesday," the mum-of-two said in a video. "It is 34 sleeps till Christmas. Today, I'm wearing this lovely, silky fitted dress, it's from Reiss. I feel like it would fit anyone, it's lovely."

© Instagram Amanda's outfit looked flawless on her

Amanda then joked that as the dress worked as both day and nightwear, it was "perfect" for heading to Christmas drinks in after a day at the office, before revealing that her boots were from Lipsy.

Amanda is known for her stunning outfits, and earlier in the month she looked absolutely flawless in an all-burgundy outfit that consisted of a stunning maxi-dress that was paired with her faux-leather boots.

© Instagram Amanda loves a bold look

The skintight outfit hugged all of the presenter's gorgeous curves showcasing her hourglass physique. She had a full face of makeup with a plump pink lip while her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders as she revealed that her outfit came with a daring slit that showed off some of her bare leg.

Speaking about her look with followers, Amanda revealed that the item came from her range with Lispy. She hailed the item as "super stretchy" and "super soft" as she said the colours were "perfect" for the upcoming winter season.

© Dave Benett Amanda is known for her risque fashion looks

The mum-of-two has been experimenting with her style, and earlier in the month she stepped out in a knitted mini skirt in an oatmeal shade with a matching cropped jumper.

The jumper featured a ribbed turtle neck and long sleeves for a chic take on a cosy look. The radio host paired the fabulous knitted co-ord with a pair of tan knee-high boots with a chunky heel and a matching tan leather Michael Kors oversized bag with gold chain detail.

© Instagram The star suits any outfit

And rocking an entirely different look later in the week, she wore a bright orange suit co-ord featuring skinny cigarette trousers and an oversized boxy blazer. She paired the orange suit with a tangerine slim-fit roll-neck jumper and matching orange accessories in the form of an envelope clutch and an unusual touch – a beret.

