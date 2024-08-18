Jennifer Lopez has a 'revenge dress' moment in backless gown amid Ben Affleck divorce reports

Jennifer Lopez was seen lapping up the sunshine in Los Angeles as she enjoyed a casual day date with one of her twin daughters, Emme Muniz, 13, on Saturday.

The Atlas actress, 55, who is understood to have recently separated from her husband, Ben Affleck, 52, cut a seriously elegant figure in a moody monochrome dress with risqué backless detailing.

© Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez stepped out in LA with her daughter, Emme

JLo's gown featured an elegant plunging necklace, delicate straps and a sophisticated full-length skirt, which she paired with heeled espadrilles and a taupe bouclé handbag.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin JLo's dress featured a daring backless detail

The 'Let's Get Loud' singer's golden hair was styled in textured waves for her mother-daughter date, which saw the pair make a pit stop for frozen boba tea and frappuccinos.

Jennifer's demure all-black ensemble comes shortly after reports have suggested that divorce is imminent for Jennifer and Ben after spending their second wedding anniversary apart.

After rekindling their whirlwind 2000s romance, the couple are reportedly living separately.

© Instagram JLo spent Ben's birthday at a Bruno Mars concenrt

The Hollywood sweethearts eloped in July 2022 after reconnecting in 2021, almost 20 years after they ended their first engagement. They then celebrated with friends and family a month later in Georgia with a large wedding party.

Amid her rumoured heartbreak, JLo also canceled her world tour, with Live Nation's statement revealing she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends".

© Tom Kingston Bennifer first got engaged in November 2002, but called off their wedding

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," Jennifer told fans. She continued: "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Despite ongoing speculation about Bennifer's marriage being on the rocks, JLo - who has two children of her own - has maintained a close relationship with her step-children. Ben was married to Jennifer Garner for 13 years and shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with the Alias actress.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 It is reported the couple have once again gone their separate ways

Just last week, Violet Affleck, who joined JLo's twins Max and Emme for lunch in Los Angeles, wore her stepmother's Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Violet also made a girls' trip to the Hamptons with Jennifer earlier this summer, with the Maid in Manhattan sharing snaps on Instagram of her girly weekend with her estranged husband's daughter.