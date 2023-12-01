Kate Beckinsale, 50, displays phenomenal physique in see-through dress – sizzling photos

Kate Beckinsale certainly knows how to make an entrance. The 50-year-old pulled out all the stops for a party thrown by Paris Hilton on Thursday – and she left little to the imagination in a see-through dress.

The 'Underworld' actress displayed her phenomenal physique in the daring sheer gown that highlighted her tiny waist, toned stomach, and never-ending legs. The floor-sweeping frock featured elaborate silver embellishments, which were strategically placed to protect her modesty and ran the length of the dress. The sheer sleeves also boasted silver fringe detailing.

The only item of clothing Kate wore under the risqué dress was lilac underwear which matched the backdrop of the stunning photos she shared on Instagram.

She accessorized with towering, silver, platform heels, ornate dangly earrings, and a small fluffy bag made to resemble her beloved pet cat, Willow, who also made an appearance in the photos.

Captioning the carousel of images, Kate penned: "When @parishilton says 'dress festive' for her #Slivmas party (to celebrate the release of Paris in Love Season 2 Now streaming on Peacock) you must obey. Queen of pink rules (I especially like that in the first picture, the cat, the handbag and I have all achieved the same expression)."

Her followers went wild over her appearance, with one responding: "100 percent Kate you're the hottest lady on earth." A second said: "An incredibly beautiful woman! Goddess." A third added: "WOW! I'm speechless."

Kate's sensational physique doesn't come without hard work, and she trains six days a week with her trainer, Brad Siskind.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale has an incredible figure

In a previous interview with Women's Health, she confessed that her fitness journey didn't begin until her twenties and she only started working out because she had to prepare for her role in 'Pearl Harbour'.

Initially, the idea of exercise wasn't too appealing to Kate, but she is now a fitness enthusiast due to the combined physical and mental health benefits she reaps from her regular workout routine.

© Getty Images Kate Beckinsale works out six days a week

"Now exercise is almost more important to me mood-wise," she told Women's Health. "The other aspects feel like a great side effect."

In 2017, the British actress spoke to Shape magazine about her fitness regime, admitting she doesn't always find it so fun. "I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave," she explained. "Working out is basically nature's antidepressant."

Kate is a fan of HIIT workouts

Kate revealed that while she loves practicing yoga, it is the more intense workouts that she benefits from most – exercises she still does today.

"Hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life," she said. "I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. "I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now."

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kate Beckinsale eats a clean diet

Nowadays, her go-to workout style is High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which she does for an hour a day, six days a week, incorporating weights, squats, sit-ups, boxing, rowing, climbing machines, and much more.

Her diet also plays a crucial role in her fitness journey. During an interview with Delish in 2018, she shared that she keeps her distance from sugar and refined carbohydrates, which she says make her feel "very sluggish" and eats lots of proteins and vegetables.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.